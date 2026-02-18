Creighton Outfielder Receives Big East Honors for Weekend Series Performance
Creighton Bluejays outfielder Teddy Deters receives Big East Player of the Week honors.
Deters had a fantastic series against Saint Mary’s Gaels. Teddy hit .364 with 2 home runs and a 1.409 OPS. His performance against the Gaels is one of the reasons why the Bluejays won two out of three in the opening weekend series.
In the two victories against the Gaels, Creighton combined for 20 runs. Deters is responsible for scoring seven runs and also walking one in each game. Deters demonstrated great plate discipline. He looked sharp and focused. Deters reached safely in 14 appearances at the plate.
Teddy is listed at 6’2 and weighs 210. He’s a graduate student at Creighton. Before coming to Creighton, he spent two seasons with the Xavier Musketeers. The 22-year-old has years of college experience, which can be a major help to his other teammates, especially freshman players.
Deters is leading the way by performing well as one of the team's most experienced players. It’s his third season with the Bluejays. In his first season with Creighton, Deters slashed .305/.422/.569 with 10 home runs and 48 RBIs in 52 games in the 2024 season.
In the 2025 season, through 56 games and 202 at-bats, his numbers dropped. Deters batted .248 with 3 home runs and 33 RBIs. Deters is usually a consistent hitter and hasn’t hit below .275.
Given the way he’s starting this season, there’s a high probability that 2026 will be much better than 2025. Deters must stay consistent and durable on the field. Creighton could have even greater success in the Big East this year if it continues to gain momentum.
Creighton finished 43-16 (17-4) in conference play last season. Bluejays lost to the Arkansas Razorbacks in the NCAAA Regionals.
It’s a new season. New script. New vision. Let’s see how far Teddy and the Bluejays can go this season. Their offense is looking good so far. Now, they must use that offense against a much tougher team in UC San Diego, which beat the No. 1 UCLA Bruins last Sunday.
Creighton will play against UC San Diego on Friday for the Tony Gwynn tournament. The game starts at 8 pm.
Honoring the late great Tony Gwynn is a great tribute. One of the greatest hitters of all time. He wasn’t a power hitter, but his ability to consistently hit the ball and hit all aspects of the field, coupled with his phenomenal personality, made him a beloved and respected baseball player. The game is missing a caliber player like Tony.
