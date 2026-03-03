Creighton Baseball Ends Weekend On A Positive Note
The Creighton Bluejays baseball team avoided a sweep this weekend. The Bluejays won 5-4 over Tarleton State in 12 innings on Sunday, March 1. The win makes the Bluejays 3-6 on the season.
Creighton didn’t have a successful REV Tournament, but the important thing is that they bounce back. Teddy Deters, who is the best hitter for Creighton this season, had two key RBIs in this game. Isaac Wachsmann went deep in the game when he hit one over the centerfield wall.
Jimmy Burke came out of the bullpen and got the job done for the Bluejays. Burke earned his first win of the season after tossing three innings and allowing just one run. Tarleton State had chances to steal this game, but the Bluejays' offense plus the bullpen sealed the deal to close the weekend on a positive note.
If there were another game that Crichton could’ve won, it would’ve been Friday's game. Nate McHugh had the best game of the season. His performance felt wasted in a way because the Bluejays lost 8-7. McHugh had a sensational performance, going 4-for-4 with five RBI in the night. But the Bluejays' pitching struggled to contain Tarleton State’s offense.
On Saturday, Creighton played one game against Abilene Christian. College baseball has a weight schedule for the tournament. Instead of having two opponents play back-to-back games, have one game on Friday, then another on Sunday, and another team to play against on Saturday. It’s a strange schedule for a tournament.
Regardless of the opponent, Creighton didn’t win on Saturday. The Bluejays lost to Abilene Christian 12-11. Ben North, Connor Capece, and Baillargeon are out in RBIs for the team.
Grant Watkins hit one out of the year to start the party for the Wildcats. The Wildcats went on to score six runs in the fourth inning. Creighton showed some fight in the fifth inning when they scored six runs of their own. It was a competitive battle between both programs. But Creighton ran out of gas, and their bullpen couldn’t get it done for the second day in a row.
It was a good weekend of baseball for Creighton because even though they lost two out of three, they didn’t embarrass themselves. They competed aggressively. Creighton has to get better; I'm not giving up more than 5 runs. The pitching has to work more on command and control.
Creighton will make their home season debut against the Gonzaga Bulldogs on Friday at 6 pm.
