The Creighton Bluejays ' men's baseball team pulled off the biggest comeback of the season. Creighton scored four unanswered runs to win the game 7-6 over Omaha on Tuesday night.

It is an impressive win for the program. A team that was trailing 6-3 entering the bottom of the eighth inning. A team that showed tremendous resilience. The Bluejays attacked for five straight singles. The offense kept the lines moving, which is great baseball. It doesn't always have to be about the long ball. Creighton kept putting the ball in play.

Aside from the singles, the Bluejays took advantage of a wild pitch in the ninth inning to complete the comeback. Ben North is one of the best players on the lineup. He got the rally started in the eighth. Issac Wachsmann is another fantastic hitter for Creighton this season, and he joined the hit parade in the inning. Connor Capece, Joe Washburn, and Chris Baillargeon all contributed to RBI singles for Creighton.

The Bluejays showed great patience and plate discipline down the stretch. They let the game come to them and kept challenging the pitcher. Throughout most of the game, Omaha was the aggressor team. They had most of the momentum. Nick Riggs did some damage early in the game when he delivered a three-run home run.

As great as the hitters were for the Blue Jays, the bullpen deserves some credit as well. Blue Jays closer Matt Goldenbaum came out of the bullpen and made sure he silenced the bats of Omaha. Goldenbaum pitched a scoreless ninth inning. He earned his first win of the season. Goldenbaum is now even with a 1-1 record. The more he finds himself in these situations, the more wins, the more saves he's going to accumulate this season.

After getting swept by the Miami Hurricanes, this was an important victory for them. They snap the losing streak, and their record is now 10-11 on the season, while Omaha fell to 8-14. Creighton should take advantage of early attacking runs in the future. It's not always the right thing to wait for late innings to catch. But on this night, they would rather take the win than throw in the towel.

The win always marks the 500th win of head coach Mark Kingston.



Congrats to Head Coach Mark Kingston on his 500th career win!#GoJays pic.twitter.com/FNCmVsQpGY — Creighton Baseball (@CU_Baseball) March 25, 2026

The fact that they won it this way for their coach makes it much sweeter. Creighton must regroup quickly, as they will play back-to-back games, this time against South Dakota State on Wednesday at 6:00 pm at Charles Schwab Field Omaha.