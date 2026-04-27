Creighton Secures First Place in Big East Division

The Creighton Bluejays baseball team has plenty of reasons to smile today. The team completed a three-game sweep over the Butler Bulldogs, winning 12-2. Also, they are in the driver's seat in the Big East Conference, improving their record to 25-16 (10-2).

Matthew Rhodes hits a two-run home run to put Butler in front in the first inning. Creighton would respond with a home run of their own in the bottom of the first inning when Ben North hit a solo home run. It’s North eighth home run of the season. North wasn’t himself in the previous two games, but he came through on Sunday and felt great about hitting one out.

Sophomore Wilson Mogers settled in with five strikeouts through three innings. After he struggled with the first three batters of the game, Mogers looked more comfortable on the mound.

The Bluejays tied the game in the bottom of the fourth inning with a bases-loaded walk with two outs by Rocco Gump. Creighton did a good job in the following inning by getting themselves out of the inning with a double play. The Bluejays' defense did its part in that inning.

In the bottom of the fifth inning, the Bluejays scored on a wild pitch to take a 3-2 lead. After the wild pitch, Connor Capece delivered an RBI single to center field and extended the lead 4-2. Teddy Deters hits a sacrifice fly to the shortstop, but the throw to home plate was safe, and Isaac Wachsmann scored. Creighton went up 5-0.

Deters got an RBI, but he wasn’t done yet. In the top of the 7th inning, Deters made the best defensive play of the game when he dived to make the catch at right field. He went full extension and sprinted to get the ball. When Creighton makes a highlight video of the best plays of the season, the Deters catch should be included.

Creighton would score two more runs in the bottom of the seventh inning. They ended the game in the bottom of the eighth inning when they scored five runs.

The Blue Jays' pitching was outstanding in this game. Butler didn’t have a chance in the late innings. It was strikeout after strikeout.

Creighton officially secures first place in the Big East Conference after St John’s lost their game. It’s been a tremendous performance by the Bluejays. They’re getting hit at the right time. The win over Butler makes it seven in a row.

Creighton remains dominant at home. They have only lost three games on their home turf.

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