Blueprint for an Upset: How Creighton Can Flip the Script on Seton Hall
Creighton returns to Omaha on Saturday evening looking to steady its season and seize a momentum‑shifting opportunity on its home floor. Sitting at 12–11 overall and 6–6 in Big East play, the Jays welcome Seton Hall (16–7, 6–6 Big East) inside CHI Health Center Omaha, setting the stage for a matchup loaded with urgency, energy, and the chance to spark a late‑season push.
Creighton may be riding a three‑game skid (Marquette, No. 2 UConn, and Georgetown), but the Jays are far from out of the Big East fight. At 12–11 overall and 6–6 in conference play, they’re still sitting in a tie for fourth place, a reminder that the middle of the conference is crowded, volatile, and ripe for a team to make a move. The record doesn’t tell the whole story. Creighton has been competitive, battle‑tested, and one good week away from reshaping its trajectory. The opportunity is still right there for the taking.
Creighton’s path to an upset starts with the reality that its record is shaped by one of the toughest slates in the country. The 11 teams that have beaten the Jays are a combined 171–78, including four top‑10 opponents, meaning this group has been forged against elite competition.
Creighton’s history in this matchup offers a clear roadmap for how an upset can happen. Even though Seton Hall holds a narrow 17–16 edge in the all‑time series, the Jays have dominated the recent stretch, winning 10 of the last 13 meetings and six of the past seven. They’ve also been reliably strong in Omaha, owning an 8–4 home record against the Pirates.
In those last 13 matchups, Creighton is a perfect 10–0 when scoring at least 61 points and winless when held to 60 or fewer. Add in Greg McDermott’s strong track record, 15–11 overall, against Seton Hall and 6–1 versus Shaheen Holloway, the blueprint becomes obvious. If Creighton pushes the pace, finds enough offense to clear that 61‑point threshold, and leans on the confidence built from years of success in this series, the upset is absolutely within reach.
Creighton enters Saturday with several individual milestones within reach, adding an extra layer of juice to an already meaningful matchup. Owen Freeman sits at 798 career points, just two shy of becoming an 800‑point scorer. Josh Dix is on the brink of two marks of his own, needing one more made three‑pointer to reach 150 for his career and only six points to climb to 1,100. Blake Harper is also closing in on a benchmark, sitting just two rebounds away from 300. Any of these achievements could drop at home against Seton Hall, giving the Jays even more reason to feed off the crowd and play with urgency.
Seton Hall’s turnaround has been fueled by a wave of newcomers, and slowing the Pirates starts with targeting the engines of that fresh‑faced attack. Adam “Budd” Clark is the head of the snake, averaging 11.6 points and 4.6 assists, and Creighton must keep him out of the lane to disrupt Seton Hall’s flow. A.J. Staton‑McCray and Tajuan Simpkins, both double‑figure scorers, thrive on physical drives and timely shot‑making, making disciplined closeouts and strong help defense essential.
Creighton’s path to a win is built on a blend of history, toughness, and timely execution, and all three are within reach on Saturday night. The Jays have consistently risen to the moment against Seton Hall, especially at home, and this matchup offers the same opportunity if they lean into what they do best. Pushing the pace to reach that proven 61‑point threshold, trusting their emerging scorers, and staying disciplined defensively against the Pirates’ newcomers can tilt the game in their favor.
