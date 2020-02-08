BlueDevilCountry
Andrew Platek on Playing Duke: I Couldn't Feel My Body

ShawnKrest

UNC guard Andrew Platek has played against Duke three times, logging a total of 15 minutes of playing time and no points. But the experience of participating in the rivalry is valuable heading into Saturday’s game.

“It’s insane,” he said. “I mean, no words I can say would do it any justice. Being from New York and watching this from afar, I can tell how much this meant to everybody down here, and I wasn’t even anywhere close to this. It’s amazing—In my opinion, the best rivalry in sports. There’s really nothing else like it.”

Despite the limited playing time, Platek has the second-most minutes against Duke on the roster.

“I think it just shows how good our program is, how talented our guys are, that they’ve only played it one time and then they’re off in the NBA or whatever it may be,” Platek said. “But it’s kind of crazy, because there’s going to be lot of first timers out in the gm on Saturday. We’re going to embrace the moment and then try to lose ourselves in the game.”

Platek doesn’t think he can say anything to prepare the newcomers for the experience of Duke-Carolina.

“It’s just something you can’t really describe for anybody else,” he said. “You just have to kind of feel it. We’re going to focus on the game and what we have to do to win.”

Platek recalls his first time entering the game last year.

“It was crazy,” he said. “Right when I was going to check in, I couldn’t really feel my body. It was nuts. It was so loud in here and then just trying to make a few plays. I think I dove on a loose ball or something and got tied up with RJ (Barrett). It was fun, even the limited time I was in the game. It was insane. So I’m looking forward to having a bigger impact this year and seeing what we can do.”

UNC's Leaky Black: Duke Will Try to Bully You

Leaky Black was injured for all three Duke-Carolina games last year, but he knows what to expect from the Blue Devils. Black breaks down the matchup. Watch

ShawnKrest

Coach K: We Know Duke Is Going to Get an Amazing Effort From UNC

Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski knows what it's like to play without a freshman star. Duke lost Zion Williamson for a month last season, and UNC has just gotten back Cole Anthony after a month. He knows UNC will improve and expects an "amazing effort" from the Tar Heels. Watch

ShawnKrest

Tre Jones: Record Doesn't Matter in Duke-Carolina

North Carolina has a losing record when it faces Duke for the first time in 18 years and will have the most losses heading into the first Duke matchup in the history of the rivalry. But Tre Jones doesn't care about the record. Watch

ShawnKrest

Tre Jones: Can't Tell Anyone About Duke-UNC Until You Go Through It

Tre Jones got a preview of the Duke-Carolina game when his older brother Tyus played for the Blue Devils. But he says it didn't help much. "You can't tell anyone about it, until you go through it." Watch

ShawnKrest

Jack White: Duke-UNC Not Like Any Other Away Game

Duke always faces a hostile crowd on the road, but Jack White says playing at UNC is "not like just any other away game." Watch

ShawnKrest

Jack White: Duke "Locked In," Won't Overlook UNC

Duke came out slow against Boston College, after winning the first matchup by 39, and had to come back to pull out a road victory. Jack White says the team won't make the mistake of overlooking UNC. Watch

ShawnKrest

Jack White on UNC: I've Never Won Over There

Jack White and the other Duke seniors have never had the chance to win in Chapel Hill. He looks to end that streak on Saturday night as Duke travels to the Smith Center. Watch

ShawnKrest

UNC's Armando Bacot on Playing Duke: Just Trying to Create a Moment in the Rivalry

UNC freshman Armando Bacot is excited about his first Duke game. He remembers the great moments in the rivalry and wants to add to it. Watch

ShawnKrest

by

Ct33

UNC's Garrison Brooks: Nothing I Can Say To Prepare Team to Play Duke

UNC forward Garrison Brooks is the only Tar Heel expected to play on Saturday who has scored a point against Duke. But he's not planning to tell his team what to expect, because they shouldn't need him to motivate them. Watch

ShawnKrest

by

Ct33

ESPN's Seth Greenberg Breaks Down Duke-Carolina

ESPN commentator and former ACC coach Seth Greenberg is in Chapel Hill for College Gameday, in advance of the Duke-Carolina game. Greenberg broke down the rivalry matchup and laid out a path to victory for each team. Watch

ShawnKrest