UNC guard Andrew Platek has played against Duke three times, logging a total of 15 minutes of playing time and no points. But the experience of participating in the rivalry is valuable heading into Saturday’s game.

“It’s insane,” he said. “I mean, no words I can say would do it any justice. Being from New York and watching this from afar, I can tell how much this meant to everybody down here, and I wasn’t even anywhere close to this. It’s amazing—In my opinion, the best rivalry in sports. There’s really nothing else like it.”

Despite the limited playing time, Platek has the second-most minutes against Duke on the roster.

“I think it just shows how good our program is, how talented our guys are, that they’ve only played it one time and then they’re off in the NBA or whatever it may be,” Platek said. “But it’s kind of crazy, because there’s going to be lot of first timers out in the gm on Saturday. We’re going to embrace the moment and then try to lose ourselves in the game.”

Platek doesn’t think he can say anything to prepare the newcomers for the experience of Duke-Carolina.

“It’s just something you can’t really describe for anybody else,” he said. “You just have to kind of feel it. We’re going to focus on the game and what we have to do to win.”

Platek recalls his first time entering the game last year.

“It was crazy,” he said. “Right when I was going to check in, I couldn’t really feel my body. It was nuts. It was so loud in here and then just trying to make a few plays. I think I dove on a loose ball or something and got tied up with RJ (Barrett). It was fun, even the limited time I was in the game. It was insane. So I’m looking forward to having a bigger impact this year and seeing what we can do.”