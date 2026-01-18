How Duke’s Boozer Rising on Elite List

Duke basketball freshman sensation Cameron Boozer has been widely considered the best player in college basketball this season and the runaway favorite to win the National Player of the Year award. In the Blue Devils' 80-50 road victory over Stanford (14-5, 3-3 ACC) on Saturday night, Boozer put together another elite outing.

Boozer tallied a game-high 30 points to go along with 14 rebounds, three assists, three steals, and a block on 12-of-17 (70.6%) shooting from the field and 2-of-3 (66.7%) shooting from three-point range.

Jan 17, 2026; Stanford, California, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) gets fouled by Stanford Cardinal forward AJ Rohosy (4) in the second half at Maples Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

Duke led the Cardinal 35-18 at the halftime break. Boozer had 18 of the team's 35 points heading into the half.

The 6' 9" forward put together his third outing of 30 points or more against the Cardinal, and he now has 11 games of 20 or more points through the Blue Devils' first 18. Boozer hasn't submitted a game of single-digit scoring once this season.

Jan 10, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) reacts during the second half against the Southern Methodist Mustangs at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

Cameron Boozer Has Become Nearly Unstoppable

Duke picked up its eighth Quadrant 1 victory against Stanford, and Boozer has been the catalyst to the Blue Devils' elite success through the first half of the 2025-26 campaign. The Miami native leads the team in every major statistical category, excluding blocks, and has been almost unstoppable since conference play began.

In Duke's six league games, of which it has won all of them, Boozer is averaging 23.2 points, 9.8 rebounds, 4.2 assists, and 2.0 steals a night on 62.8% shooting from the field and 47.6% shooting from three. He's won the ACC Rookie of the Week award six times.

The prized rookie is continuing to force himself into the discussion for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft. Most debates over who should go first are between BYU freshman star AJ Dybantsa and Kansas freshman star Darryn Peterson, but it's impossible to ignore the unprecedented production that Boozer is consistently stringing together.

Jan 14, 2026; Berkeley, California, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) celebrates after dunking the basketball against the California Golden Bears during the second half at Haas Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images | Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images

Boozer Moving Up Elite Duke All-Time List

Boozer's 30-point outing against the Cardinal was his second straight double-double and ninth game of 25 or more points. He has now moved up to third on the Duke freshman all-time list for 25-point games in a season.

The rookie trails only Zion Williamson, who totaled 16 games of 25 or more points in the 2018-19 season, and RJ Barrett, who tallied 14 in the same campaign.

Most 25-Point Games - Duke Freshmen



16 - Zion Williamson (2018-19)



14 - R.J. Barrett (2018-19)



9 - Cam Boozer (30 today vs. Stanford)



8 - Marvin Bagley (2017-18)



8 - Cooper Flagg (2024-25) — #DukeMBBStats (@DukeMBBStats) January 18, 2026

College basketball is filled with one of the biggest pools of talent the sport has ever seen in 2025-26, and it's a testament to Boozer's unbelievable play that it's hard to even make the National Player of the Year debate a legitimate discussion outside of Duke's centerpiece forward.

Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball news.