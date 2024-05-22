Another Reported Piece to Duke Basketball Schedule
Duke basketball will host Seattle in Cameron Indoor Stadium next season, national schedule insider Rocco Miller reported on Tuesday evening. However, there's no word as to when the game will take place.
It'll mark the first-ever meeting between the Blue Devils and Redhawks.
Under third-year Seattle head coach Chris Victor, the 2023-24 Redhawks finished 23-14 overall and 11-9 in conference play.
Meanwhile, the Blue Devils are coming off an Elite Eight appearance and the program's second 27-9 campaign in as many seasons under Jon Scheyer. With six incoming freshmen and four transfer additions on tap, though, the 2024-25 Duke basketball squad will boast a noticeably reloaded look.
The last time the Blue Devils welcomed a program that is now a member of the WAC to Durham was on Nov. 26, 2019, resulting in Duke's deflating 85-83 upset loss in overtime to Stephen F. Austin, then in the Southland Conference. That stands as the Blue Devils' only defeat in four all-time outings against current WAC schools.
Of the 11 non-conference games that will be on Duke's schedule, here are the seven reported opponents (and some confirmed dates) thus far:
- Nov. 4 vs. Maine, Cameron Indoor Stadium, Durham, N.C.
- Nov. 12 vs. Kentucky, Champions Classic, State Farm Arena, Atlanta
- Nov. 21 at Arizona, McKale Memorial Center, Tucson, Ariz.
- Dec. 17 vs. George Mason, Cameron Indoor Stadium
- Unknown date vs. Seattle, Cameron Indoor Stadium
- Unknown date vs. Kansas in Las Vegas
- Unknown date (likely in February) vs. Illinois, Madison Square Garden, New York City
