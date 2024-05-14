Update on Duke Basketball Showdown Against Illinois Next Season
The last time the Duke basketball program faced a non-conference regular season outing later than the first week of January was the Blue Devils' 91-61 win over St. John's in Madison Square Garden on Feb. 2, 2019.
ALSO READ: Duke Transfer Slated to Battle as Visitor in Cameron
Over five years later, it looks as though Jon Scheyer, entering his third year at the helm, is in the process of working out the details for a February bout next season against Brad Underwood's Illinois squad, with MSG as the intended venue.
"We're working on a game that's not finalized with Duke in the Garden at a unique time," Underwood, fresh off a 29-9 campaign and trip to the Elite Eight, explained to Big Ten Network's Andy Katz this week while supporting his guys at the NBA Draft Combine in Chicago. "We're gonna do it in February."
Here are the other five reported pieces to what will be an 11-game Duke basketball non-conference slate:
- Nov. 4 vs. Maine, Cameron Indoor Stadium, Durham, N.C.
- Nov. 12 vs. Kentucky, Champions Classic, State Farm Arena, Atlanta
- Nov. 21 at Arizona, McKale Memorial Center, Tucson, Ariz.
- Dec. 17 vs. George Mason, Cameron Indoor Stadium
- Unknown date vs. Kansas in Las Vegas
Duke's 20-game ACC schedule (all dates remain unknown) consists of home and away meetings with UNC, Wake Forest, and Miami; home games against Cal, Florida State, NC State, Notre Dame, Pitt, Stanford, and Virginia Tech; and road games against Boston College, Clemson, Georgia Tech, Louisville, SMU, Syracuse, and Virginia.
Stay tuned to Blue Devil Country on SI for more Duke basketball news.