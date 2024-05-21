Duke Basketball Announces Completed 2024-25 Blue Devil Roster
Jon Scheyer's third Duke basketball roster as a head coach features six freshmen, one sophomore, two juniors, one senior, and five graduates, according to a post on the program's social media accounts on Tuesday afternoon.
RELATED: Duke Reveals Odd-Looking Freshman Jersey Numbers
The revealed roster and jersey numbers don't contain any major surprises. However, the returns of walk-on forward Neal Begovich and Spencer Hubbard, a former walk-on guard in Durham who earned a scholarship with the Blue Devils last season, were not confirmed prior to Tuesday.
Here are the 15 players and jersey numbers on tap for the 36-year-old Jon Scheyer, sporting a 54-18 record through his first two campaigns since succeeding Duke basketball legend Mike Krzyzewski:
- 1 - Caleb Foster, sophomore guard (returning)
- 2 - Cooper Flagg, freshman forward
- 3 - Isaiah Evans, freshman forward
- 5 - Tyrese Proctor, junior guard (returning)
- 6 - Maliq Brown, junior forward (transfer)
- 7 - Kon Knueppel, freshman forward
- 8 - Darren Harris, freshman forward
- 9 - Khaman Maluach, freshman center
- 13 - Cameron Sheffield, graduate guard (transfer)
- 14 - Sion James, graduate guard (transfer)
- 18 - Mason Gillis, graduate forward (transfer)
- 20 - Neal Begovich, walk-on graduate forward (returning)
- 21 - Patrick Ngongba II, freshman center
- 52 - Stanley Borden, walk-on senior center (returning)
- 55 - Spencer Hubbard, graduate guard (returning)
Duke has not published official heights and weights. Perhaps that info won't come out until all the players have arrived on campus this summer.
ALSO READ: Duke Has Highest Count of Players in NBA Conference Finals
Stay tuned to Blue Devil Country on SI for more Duke basketball news.