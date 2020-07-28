BlueDevilCountry
Top Stories
Basketball
Football

Brandon Ingram's Shoe Donation Had $85,000 Price Tag

ShawnKrest

Brandon Ingram’s father, Donald, represented the former Duke and current New Orleans Pelicans star when the Ingram Family Foundation donated 982 pairs of Adidas sneakers to every hospital worker at Kinston, NC’s hospital—the hospital where Ingram was born.

The Foundation made the decision after seeing the front line workers in action during the pandemic.

“Normally, we do an event every year,” Donald Ingram said. “It would normally be a back-to-school bookbag giveaway, but due to the pandemic and everything that’s going on with COVID-19, we switched gears this year and I redirected the funds toward the hospital, to recognize and show our appreciation for their continued work and dedication in the fight against COVID-19. … It means a lot. We always say we want to give back to the community. It’s an opportunity to give back to the hospital.”

The donation was the largest to front-line employees in the history of the hospital.

“It’s not really the price tag on it,” the elder Ingram said. “It was an $85,000 gift, but it didn’t really mean anything as far as being a particular price tag. What it meant to us was the fact that it touched so many people. They showed their appreciation, coming out in this scorching heat. What they’re fighting against each and every day, being away from their own families, dealing with the COVID-19 patients, it meant a lot just to be able to give back.”

Ingram couldn’t be there, because he’s preparing for the season in the NBA’s Orlando “Bubble.”

“I’ve already talked to him,” his father said. “We were hoping we could get a video, but they’re really tied up in the Bubble. He did say that he wanted to show appreciation and thank you for coming out. He kept it short and sweet.”

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Brandon Ingram Gives Adidas Shoes to Every Hospital Worker in Home Town

Former Duke player and current New Orleans Pelican Brandon Ingram gave back to his community hospital, donating a pair of Adidas to all 982 hospital employees to thank them for their front-line work fighting the pandemic

ShawnKrest

Chris Rumph II Projected as Second Rounder in 2021 Draft

Duke defensive end Chris Rumph is projected to be a second-round pick in one outlet's mock 2021 NFL Draft. Duke hasn't had a defensive player selected since 2014.

ShawnKrest

Duke Closes Campus to Juniors and Seniors

Duke's fall and winter sports teams are in limbo as the school announced that juniors and seniors will take online classes and are not allowed in campus dining halls, residence halls or social spaces. Athletes can apply for an exception, if they demonstrated special circumstances, which will be reviewed by the school.

ShawnKrest

Duke Gets Commitment From Safety Placide Djungu-Sungu

Duke got its 13th commitment in the class of 2021 and its first safety when Arlington (Texas) Martin High three-star Placide Djungu-Sungu chose the Blue Devils over Northwestern, Washington and Utah

ShawnKrest

Duke's Record Against Conference USA

Duke is scheduled to play two CUSA teams this year--Charlotte and Middle Tennessee. The Blue Devils are 8-1 against the conference all-time.

ShawnKrest

SI All-American Candidate Evaluation: Duke Commit Cole Bishop

One of Duke's 11 candidates for Sports Illustrated All-American in its class of 2021 commits is safety-turned-linebacker Cole Bishop. We take a closer look at Bishop.

ShawnKrest

SI All-American Candidate Evaluation: Duke Commit Trent Broadnax

We continue looking at the SI All-American candidates in Duke's class of 2021 with an evaluation of one of the two wide receivers to have committed already: Trent Broadnax of Savannah, Ga's Benedictine Military School

ShawnKrest

Zion Williamson Returns to NBA Bubble, New Orleans Pelicans

Zion Williamson has returned to the New Orleans Pelicans in the NBA Bubble after taking several days to attend to an urgent family medical emergency. The former Duke star will quarantine until Tuesday and be ready for Thursday's opening game.

ShawnKrest

Austin Rivers Leaves Houston Rockets, NBA Bubble

Former Duke star Austin Rivers has left the Houston Rockets and the NBA's Orlando Bubble to attend to an urgent family matter. He's expected back this weekend, which would give him time to quarantine before Houston's first game.

ShawnKrest

Duke Misses on Two SI All-American Candidates

Duke missed on a pair of SI All-American candidates when edge rusher Christian Burkhalter, who has had a Duke offer for a year, opted for Oregon. Wide receiver Da'Wain Lofton also committed to Virginia Tech.

ShawnKrest