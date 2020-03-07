BlueDevilCountry
Brandon Robinson: We Stopped Feeling Sorry For Ourselves

UNC has turned things around in recent games. After falling to a 10-17 record, the Tar Heels have won three straight heading into the rematch with Duke. Senior Brandon Robinson credits coach Roy Williams’ attention to detail.

“He’s definitely getting on us about being more accountable,” he said. “Even in the Wake Forest game, I missed a box out, and he pulled me out. He’s like, ‘You’re going to miss a box out in your last game in the Smith Center?’ He pushed the right button. One of the next plays, they were shooting a free throw, and I went up there and got a rebound. So I think he’s been doing a great job.”

The Tar Heels had a long string of blow leads, including the first Duke game, but UNC has been able to play with a lead recently.

“Definitely, I think we just really got to the point of stopping feeling sorry for ourselves Stop going into locker room and being like, ‘Man, we should have won the game. We were up and let it slip away.’ We didn’t want to have that feeling anymore. We’re also coming in and working every day, learning from our mistakes. We’re also at a point now when we get up in a lead, we’re not trying to panic, not worrying about it. If a team goes down and scores, we’re not dropping our head. We’re thinking about let’s go down and score. Let’s go down and get a stop on the other end. … I think every time that happens the past couple games, we’ve gotten together and been like, ‘Okay, let’s calm down. We’ve been here before. We know how to respond to this and not let it slip away.’ We just kind of lock back in and don’t necessarily panic and say, ‘We’ve got to make the right play. We’ve got to make the right play.’ We just stay calm and collected and just trying to do what we do.”

What's Cole Anthony Looking Forward To at Cameron? "Winning"

Freshman Cole Anthony will be playing his first game at historic Cameron Indoor Stadium. What's he most looking forward to? "Winning." Watch

Christian Keeling on Cameron: "Their Little Fans Do All This Stuff"

Christian Keeling will make his Cameron Indoor Stadium Debut, but he's heard plenty of stories about the atmosphere, and he doesn't seem intimidated. Watch

Garrison Brooks: "We've Got to Keep Our Foot on the Gas"

UNC led Duke most of the way in the first game before the Blue Devils came back. In the rematch, Garrison Brooks wants the Tar Heels to keep its foot on the gas and finish off the Blue Devils. Watch

Vernon Carey: Garrison Brooks Is a Great Player

Vernon Carey and Garrison Brooks are both top-five scorers in the ACC and both scored 18 in the first UNC-Duke game. Their matchup inside will be one to watch in the rematch. Read more

Justin Robinson: Behind Scenes, Vernon Carey Is a Goofball

Justin Robinson talked about a number of topics, including reflecting back on why he chose Duke, the importance of two days off this week to help recharge batteries, and how teammate Vernon Carey has developed into "a goofball". Watch

Tre Jones: We’re in March Now. I Think We Know What March is about

The Blue Devils are getting hungry now that Tournament season has arrived. Tre Jones said the team knows what it means when the calendar turns to March. Watch

Coach K on His Relationship With Roy Williams

Coach K said his relationship with Roy Williams is based on great respect and empathy, since both coaches understand the pressures of leading programs like UNC and Duke. Watch

Tre Jones: No Trick Shots This Time

Tre Jones hit a miracle shot at the end of regulation in the first UNC game. He hopes the team doesn't need a similar finish this time around. Watch

Vernon Carey: That UNC Game Was Crazy

Players say you have to experience the UNC-Duke rivalry to understand it. Vernon Carey was certainly surprised by his first exposure to it in February. Watch

Justin Robinson: Senior Day Success "Would Mean Everything to Me"

Justin Robinson will play in his final game at Cameron Indoor Stadium, but he says he hasn't thought about that yet. He's just excited to play North Carolina. Watch

