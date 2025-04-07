Brother of Former Duke Basketball Star Commits to Another SEC School
Jaylen Carey, younger brother of 2019-20 Duke basketball one-and-done big man Vernon Carey Jr., is moving from Nashville to Knoxville for his third year in college.
On Sunday night, On3's Joe Tipton reported that Carey is transferring to the Tennessee Volunteers after spending one season with the rival Vanderbilt Commodores in the SEC. The 6-foot-8, 265-pound forward played his freshman campaign with the James Madison Dukes, ultimately seeing that season end at the hands of the 2023-24 Duke basketball team in the NCAA Tournament Round of 32.
Somewhat surprisingly, Jaylen Carey never garnered significant interest from Jon Scheyer and the Blue Devils, neither as a recruit nor as a two-time transfer.
As a sophomore this season, Carey posted career-high averages of 8.0 points and 5.7 rebounds in 20.2 minutes per game for Mark Byington's Commodores. And he did so for a Vanderbilt squad that finished 20-13 overall, reaching the NCAA Tournament before falling in the Round of 64.
He entered the transfer portal roughly two weeks ago. Now, Jaylen Carey will become a Volunteer for Rick Barnes' 11th season at the helm in Knoxville.
