Caleb Houstan Gets Duke's First Offer of 2022 Cycle

Duke has reached out to more than a dozen prospects in the class of 2022 since the open contact period for rising high school juniors began in mid-June.

The Blue Devils’ coaching staff is taking a deliberate approach to recruiting, however, with the pandemic limiting the number of times coaches have seen the players in person and forcing most of the contact with the class to be done over Zoom.

Heading into this past week, Duke had yet to extend a scholarship offer to any member of the 2022 class. That changed late in the week, however, when Duke extended its first: To five-star swing man Caleb Houstan.

The 6-foot-8.5, 190-pound Houstan is a candidate for SI All-American and is rated No. 7 in the class by 247Sports, who has him No. 2 at small forward and No. 2 in Florida, where he plays for Monteverde Academy.

Rivals has him No. 5 in the country, and lists him at 200 pounds. ESPN has him No. 3, No. 1 at his position and in the state but lists him as a power forward. He led Monteverde to an undefeated, top-ranked season last year and starred for the Canadian national team last summer, averaging 22.8 ppg.

The versatile Houstan already has close to a dozen offers. In his exclusive blog for SI, Houston mentioned “Duke, Alabama, Arkansas, Gonzaga, Michigan State and Arizona.” Michigan and Virginia have also made offers.

While he’s heard from plenty of coaches, Duke’s Mike Krzyzewski was the only one he specifically mentioned in his blog.