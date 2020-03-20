BlueDevilCountry
Vernon Carey, Tre Jones chosen All-American

ShawnKrest

Vernon Carey Jr. was named to the AP All-American second team. The freshman center was joined on the team by Devon Dotson, of Kansas, Udoka Azubuike of Kansas, San Diego State’s Malachi Flynn and Michigan State’s Cassius Winston.

The first team was Dayton’s Obi Toppin, Iowa’s Luka Garza, Marquette’s Markus Howard, Seton Hall’s Myles Powell and Oregon’s Payton Pritchard.

Carey was also second-team All-America according to the Sporting News, CBSSports.com and Sports Illustrated. CBSSports.com named him the freshman of the year. He was the only player ranked in the ACC's top 10 in scoring (third, 17.8), rebounding (fourth, 8.8), field goal percentage (first, .577) and blocked shots (sixth, 1.6)

Duke sophomore point guard Tre Jones was named to the third team, along with Gonzaga’s Filip Petruseve, Louisville’s Jordan Nwora, the only other ACC player on one of the three teams, Baylor’s Jared Butler and Maryland’s Jalen Smith. Jones was also a third-team All-American on the CBSSports.com and Sports Illustrated voting. USA Today had Jones on the second team. Jones ranked sixth in the ACC in scoring (16.2), second in assists (6.4), fourth in assist/turnover ratio (+2.4), sixth in steals (1.8) and 11th in field goal percentage (.423). He was the only player ranked in the league's top 11 in each of those categories.

Carey and Jones’ selections brings Duke’s total to 72 all time. The Blue Devils have had at least one All-American every year since 2008 and have had multiple selections each of the last two years. Zion Williamson and RJ Barrett were both All-Americans last season.

