Here's How Far Duke Primed To Jump in Poll After Win

The Duke basketball program improved to 17-1 overall and 6-0 in ACC play after a dominant 80-50 victory at Stanford (14-5, 3-3 ACC) on Saturday night. Duke has now become the second ACC program to escape the West Coast road trip against the Cardinal and California (14-5, 2-4 ACC) with a 2-0 record since Cal and Stanford joined the league last season.

Duke took down the Golden Bears 71-56 on Wednesday night.

Jan 6, 2026; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer reacts during the second half against the Louisville Cardinals at KFC Yum! Center. Duke defeated Louisville 84-73. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images | Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images

The Blue Devils put together one of their best all-around performances of the season against Stanford and answered all the defensive questions that have been surrounding them over the past several weeks. Duke played elite defense against the Cardinal while limiting their freshman star Ebuka Okorie, who entered the contest leading the ACC in scoring average at 22.9 points per game.

This was a Stanford team riding a lot of momentum, coming off a 95-90 victory over No. 14 North Carolina (14-4, 2-3 ACC) on Wednesday, where Okorie set the Stanford single-game freshman scoring record with 36 points.

Jan 17, 2026; Stanford, California, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Isaiah Evans (3) dribbles against Stanford Cardinal guard Ebuka Okorie (1) in the first half at Maples Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

After the Cardinal shot 57% from the field as a team and 16-of-28 (57%) from the three-point line against the Tar Heels, Duke limited them to 50 points on 35% shooting from the field and 6-of-25 (24%) shooting from the perimeter.

The Blue Devils also forced 18 turnovers on Stanford that turned into 22 Duke points. Kyle Smith's club entered the game averaging 10.9 turnovers per game.

handled business in the bay 👿 pic.twitter.com/ChsNUiPyig — Duke Men’s Basketball (@DukeMBB) January 18, 2026

Okorie was held to just nine points on 3-of-9 (33.3%) shooting, marking just his second game all year tallying single-digits in scoring.

Jan 17, 2026; Stanford, California, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) gets fouled by Stanford Cardinal forward AJ Rohosy (4) in the second half at Maples Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

Duke Likely To Jump in AP Poll After Win Over Stanford

The Blue Devils earned their eighth Quadrant 1 victory with the win over Stanford, and now sit with an 8-1 record in Quad 1 games and a 6-0 record in true road games.

Now, Duke is primed to jump up from its current No. 6 ranking in the Associated Press Poll after No. 2 Iowa State dropped two games over the week. The Cyclones fell 84-63 to Kansas on Tuesday night and 79-70 to Cincinnati on Saturday, both on the road.

CAM BOOZER 30 BURGER 🍔‼️



30 POINTS

14 BOARDS

3 DIMES

12-17 FG pic.twitter.com/l6IA1hKrzg — Duke Men’s Basketball (@DukeMBB) January 18, 2026

TJ Otzelberger's crew will assuredly drop out of the top five in the poll after two straight unranked losses, leaving room for Duke to jump to at least No. 5.

Freshman phenom Cameron Boozer was dominant once again, going for a game-high 30 points to go along with 14 rebounds. Isaiah Evans followed behind with 15 points on 5-of-9 (55.6%) shooting from three.

Jan 17, 2026; Stanford, California, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Isaiah Evans (3) celebrates his basket against the Stanford Cardinal in the first half at Maples Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball news.

As always, make sure you stay up to date with all Duke content by following us on Facebook, by clicking HERE , and following us on X (formerly Twitter) HERE .

What’s Next for Duke?

Duke will be off for the next week after the road trip across the country. Next up for the Blue Devils is a home matchup against Wake Forest (11-7, 2-3 ACC) on Jan. 24.