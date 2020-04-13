BlueDevilCountry
Top Stories
Basketball
Football

Cassius Stanley: Matt Hurt's Going To Be A Star

ShawnKrest

Cassius Stanley and Vernon Carey Jr. joined Tre Jones as Blue Devils leaving early for the NBA Draft, but Stanley is confident that the team he leaves behind is in good shape.

“I think they’re all going to thrive individually,” he said. “Joey (Baker), he’s going to be much better. I have the most confidence in Joey. I’ve known him the longest out of everybody. I think he’s going to do great things I think Jordan (Goldwire) is going to be a great leader for the team, being a senior. This year, he was a great leader, helping us freshmen out. I think he was one of the people that definitely helped my transition in the summer to the regular season. He’s going to be a great leader. I think Wendell (Moore Jr.) is going to bring a level of athleticism and skill to the perimeter that was shown last year. Because of injuries, there weren’t many chances to see it. He did a good job this year, and he’s going to do great next year. And Matt (Hurt), I think Matt’s going to be a star. I think Matt’s going to explode. He knows exactly what he needs to do. I think he showed a lot of glimpses this year, what he can do. I’m all in on Matt. I talk to Matt a lot. We have classes together. I talk to him every day. He’s in the gym every day. I’m very confident in that. The guys coming in, we got to play pick-up with them when they came on their official visits. I’ve seen a lot of them. I think it’s going to be a scary team, because of the depth. I’m hearing good things about the grad transfer (Patrick Tape) who’s committed now. So I’m really confident in the team next year.”

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Duke's David Cutcliffe on NCAA Loosening Rules Due to COVID-19

In uncertain times, with players scattered all over the country due to the COVID-19 shutdown, the NCAA has loosened rules regarding teams communicating with players. Duke's David Cutcliffe explains.

ShawnKrest

Scouting Report: New Duke QB Commit Jordan Moore

New Duke quarterback commit Jordan Moore was recruited by many schools as a receiver. Like Brett Favre and Johnny Manziel, he may be at his most dangerous when plays break down.

ShawnKrest

The Highest-Scoring Duke Blue Devils To Miss March Madness

Vernon Carey Jr. and Cassius Stanley left Duke after one year--a year when the coronavirus outbreak cancelled March Madness. When is the last time a Blue Devil scored as many points as Carey and Stanley and ended his career without playing in the NCAA Tournament?

ShawnKrest

Duke's David Cutcliffe Lands 3-Star Quarterback Jordan Moore

Three-star quarterback Jordan Moore committed to Duke, choosing the Blue Devils over nine other finalists. He's the seventh member of the Blue Devils' 2021 class.

ShawnKrest

Duke's Cassius Stanley Working Out For NBA Draft In "Undisclosed Location"

Duke's Cassius Stanley is preparing for the NBA Draft, whenever it takes place. He says he's running, doing pushups and gym workouts "in an undisclosed location."

ShawnKrest

Duke's David Cutcliffe: We Can Have Football Before Students Return to Campus

Duke coach David Cutcliffe doesn't think students need to return to campus before football can start. There are several high-profile coaches meetings coming up this week which should help work out some of the details on the return plan.

ShawnKrest

Duke's Cassius Stanley on NBA Draft Decision: Seize Every Opportunity

Duke freshman Cassius Stanley said that his age was a factor in deciding to leave for the NBA Draft, and the pandemic that cut his season short showed him "you've got to seize every opportunity." Watch

ShawnKrest

Duke's David Cutcliffe: Be Compliant to Get Football Back

Everyone wants to have a 2020 football season, but Duke coach David Cutcliffe said the experts are still collecting information and coming up with plans. Until then, all we can do is "be compliant." Watch

ShawnKrest

Cassius Stanley's Dad Will Be His Agent

Cassius Stanley's father is a sports agent who has had Baron Davis and Keyshawn Johnson for clients. That makes the choice of representation easy for the one-and-done Duke freshman. Read more

ShawnKrest

Duke's Cassius Stanley on NBA decision: Blame Joey Baker

Duke freshman Cassius Stanley raised hopes that he would return for another year, but, despite teasing fans on social media, he declared for the NBA Draft. His explanation: Blame Joey Baker. Read more

ShawnKrest