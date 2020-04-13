Cassius Stanley: Matt Hurt's Going To Be A Star

Cassius Stanley and Vernon Carey Jr. joined Tre Jones as Blue Devils leaving early for the NBA Draft, but Stanley is confident that the team he leaves behind is in good shape.

“I think they’re all going to thrive individually,” he said. “Joey (Baker), he’s going to be much better. I have the most confidence in Joey. I’ve known him the longest out of everybody. I think he’s going to do great things I think Jordan (Goldwire) is going to be a great leader for the team, being a senior. This year, he was a great leader, helping us freshmen out. I think he was one of the people that definitely helped my transition in the summer to the regular season. He’s going to be a great leader. I think Wendell (Moore Jr.) is going to bring a level of athleticism and skill to the perimeter that was shown last year. Because of injuries, there weren’t many chances to see it. He did a good job this year, and he’s going to do great next year. And Matt (Hurt), I think Matt’s going to be a star. I think Matt’s going to explode. He knows exactly what he needs to do. I think he showed a lot of glimpses this year, what he can do. I’m all in on Matt. I talk to Matt a lot. We have classes together. I talk to him every day. He’s in the gym every day. I’m very confident in that. The guys coming in, we got to play pick-up with them when they came on their official visits. I’ve seen a lot of them. I think it’s going to be a scary team, because of the depth. I’m hearing good things about the grad transfer (Patrick Tape) who’s committed now. So I’m really confident in the team next year.”