Cassius Stanley on His Eye Injury

ShawnKrest

Duke freshman forward Cassius Stanley was getting ready to play Notre Dame on Saturday when a fluke injury sent him to the locker room with an eye injury. He met with the media on Tuesday and said he would be good to go for Wednesday’s game against NC State.

“I’m going to the doctor in about a half hour,” he said. “I feel good. I can see clearly. So I’ll be ready to play.”

Stanley explained what happened that knocked him out of the game against the Irish.

“I was in warmups, and a ball flew my way,” he said. “A manager tried to grab it. It just so happened right where he was grabbing it, I was getting ready to shoot, and his knuckle went into my eye. After that, I kind of just went back to the training room because it was too hard to focus and a little hard to see, because it was so loud and such a hostile environment already in Cameron.”

Stanley returned to the bench area before halftime, but he was in no condition to play.

“I mean, the medical staff was great,” he said. “Everyone was great, helping me. I mean if I had to play … if we needed to play in the last 10 minutes, eight minutes (of the game), probably, because my eye was starting to loosen up. But more than half the game, I couldn’t see so probably no.”

Still, being on the sideline was better than being back in the locker room area getting treatment.

“It was definitely hard to watch from the training room,” he said. “I kept asking what time is it? What time is it? I was ready to play, but it wasn’t going to be too good for me to play. So I just came out to support my teammates. We did a great job out there.”

Cassius Stanley on NC State's Shot Blocking, Outside Shooting

NC State has the ACC's top shot blocker and a team full of three-point threats. Cassius Stanley discusses the challenge the Wolfpack presents on both ends of the floor. Watch.

ShawnKrest

NC State Coach: Duke a Better Team Than Last Year's Individuals

Duke plays NC State on Wednesday, and Wolfpack coach Kevin Keatts said this year's team might be a tougher matchup than last year's because it's a better team. Watch

ShawnKrest

Bracketologists Agree Duke is Headed for Two Seed in Greensboro

There's not a lot of diversity in the NCAA bracket projections for Duke. Most of the major outlets have the Blue Devils as a 2 in the East, behind San Diego State, starting in Greensboro. Read more.

ShawnKrest

by

Dillon88

Coach K: I Saw Zion Williamson Smiling Behind the Bench

Coach K didn't get the chance to talk to Zion Williamson before Duke's win over Notre Dame, "but I saw him smiling behind the bench. ... It says a lot that he came back." Watch

ShawnKrest

by

Dillon88

Joey Baker: Duke Can't Worry About What Other Teams Are Doing

Duke moved into first place in the ACC on Saturday, but the Blue Devils aren't scoreboard watching. "We can't look at other teams," said Joey Baker. "We have to worry about ourselves." Watch

ShawnKrest

Duke's Vernon Carey on Beating Notre Dame: We All Stepped Up Big Time

Vernon Carey had to face an experienced, productive big man in John Mooney, but he had one of his best games of the season as Duke routed Notre Dame. The Blue Devils won without Cassius Stanley as Carey said everyone stepped up. Watch

ShawnKrest

Duke's Tre Jones warns: "The End is Near"

Point guard wants Duke to focus as his second chance at a national title nears the finish line. Watch

ShawnKrest

Duke's Coach K Gives Update on Cassius Stanley Injury

Duke freshman Cassius Stanley missed Saturday's win over Notre Dame after getting hurt in pregame warmups. Coach Mike Krzyzewski gives an update on his status and explains what happened. Watch

ShawnKrest

Bench to Krzyzewski at Halftime: We Got You, Coach

Coach K thought Duke's bench was lacking in the first half of the win over Notre Dame. When he started to tell them that at halftime, they cut him off and said, 'We got you, Coach.'" Watch

ShawnKrest

Coach K on Notre Dame-Duke Atmosphere: The Crowd and the Team Were One

After having issues with the crowd each of the last two home games, coach Mike Krzyzewski was pleased with the Duke fans following the 94-60 win over Notre Dame, saying the crowd and the team were one. Watch

ShawnKrest