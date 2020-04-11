BlueDevilCountry
Cassius Stanley's Dad Will Be His Agent

ShawnKrest

Cassius Stanley’s father, Jerome, is a professional sports agent whose clients have included former NBA star Baron Davis and NFL great Keyshawn Johnson.

Now that Stanley has declared for the NBA Draft, an agent in the family is a very helpful thing to have.

“My dad’s going to be my agent,” Stanley confirmed. “I think it would drive a huge fork in our relationship if he wasn’t. He’s going to be my agent. He’s been giving me great feedback. I think it’s a great resource to have.”

The elder Stanley has already been getting feedback on his son’s NBA prospects.

“I think he’s talked to some people he really trusts and believes and listens to their opinions,” Stanley said. “I think he got good feedback from the people he talked to.”

This is a tough year to be declaring for the draft, since NBA teams will be very limited in their ability to evaluate players. The normal process of pro days, combines, workouts and interviews will be drastically reduced if not wiped out.

“It would be great to work out and get face to face with a lot of teams,” Stanley said, “but obviously, we don’t know what’s going to happen with this pandemic. Talking to Coach (Mike Krzyzewski), one of the biggest things he said was we weren’t hidden. Every game was on ESPN. I think that was a great thing. I’m very confident in the way I played. If things don’t work out (with workouts and interviews), I’d be very confident in my tape speaking for itself.”

