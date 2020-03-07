BlueDevilCountry
Coach K: Duke Had Two Days Off Before Carolina Game

ShawnKrest

Duke closes its regular season on Saturday against North Carolina and had the benefit of a Monday game, giving the Blue Devils an extra couple of days to prepare for the rivalry showdown.

Coach Mike Krzyzewski used the extra time to give the Blue Devils some much-needed rest.

"We actually spent two days just getting their bodies and minds fresh and not even talking about North Carolina," he said. "Tuesday and Wednesday."

The rest wasn't for this week but to help the team prepare for what it hopes will be a long run in tournament play.

"It’s a long season," he said. "A lot of times, people talk about a freshman hitting a wall. I don’t really think that’s happened to our guys or, because of somebody else playing a little bit better, we haven’t seen it. Just the fatigue, and even for Tre (Jones) the number of minutes. The same thing for next week (at the ACC Tournament)– we’ve got to look, for this week and next week, the big picture – making sure that we get refreshed. We’re working out. We’ve added a few new things offensively, and we’ll continue to do that next week, but staying fresh and healthy, both physically, emotionally and mentally I think is important. Next week, too, is Spring Break, so we have a little bit more time and maybe they can catch up on some of their academics during that time, going into the NCAA Tournament. Our thing right now is looking at – obviously, this game (Saturday) is huge and the ACC Tournament, we always want to do well in that – but at the end of the day, we’ve got to be fresh in about 10 days for that week.”

Coach K: Christian Laettner Returning For Carolina Game

This year's Duke-Carolina game at Cameron will attract a large crowd of former Blue Devil players, including Christian Laettner and possibly Pitt coach Jeff Capel. Watch

ShawnKrest

Senior Day Special: Coach K on Justin Robinson

Justin Robinson plays his last home game on Saturday night. While his Duke career will end some time in the next month, coach Mike Krzyzewski suspects we may see him again on the Blue Devil sideline. Watch

ShawnKrest

Vernon Carey a Finalist for the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award

Vernon Carey Jr. made the cut for yet another college basketball award. He's one of five finalists for the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award, given to the best center in college basketball. Read more

ShawnKrest

Coach K: UNC Was Relentless in First Game

Duke trailed for most of the first game against UNC. Coach K said that was because UNC was relentless on the offensive boards and running the break. Watch

ShawnKrest

Coach K on Preparations for the Coronavirus

Duke is looking for ways to minimize risk for members of the team getting exposed to the coronavirus. Coach K discusses the preparations, including his suggestions for the ACC Tournament. Watch.

ShawnKrest

Two Duke Players Named Academic All-ACC

Two Duke players and one former Blue Devil were named to the Academic All ACC team. Read more

ShawnKrest

Roy Williams on Duke's Comeback: They Banked One Off the Porta-John

Tre Jones had a miraculous play to tie the first UNC-Duke game at the buzzer, sending Roy Williams deep into his bag of phrases to describe it. Watch

ShawnKrest

Vernon Carey Named Semifinalist for Naismith Trophy

Duke center Vernon Carey was named a semifinalist for the Naismith Trophy. He's the only freshman and only ACC player to make the cut. Duke has had eight previous winners. Read more

ShawnKrest

Roy Williams on the First Duke Game: That Ain't Luck

Duke had a pair of miracle plays to tie and then win the first game with UNC. But Roy Williams told his team it wasn't luck. The Blue Devils made plays and his team didn't. Watch.

ShawnKrest

Roy Williams on His Relationship With Coach K

Coach K and Roy Williams are rivals, but they have a healthy relationship. Williams said they talk a few times, usually about issues in the sport, but they don't hang out together. Watch.

ShawnKrest