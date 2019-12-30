DukeMaven
Coach K: High-low Offense Gives Vernon Carey Different Looks

ShawnKrest

Duke found success against Brown by running the high-low offense to get Vernon Carey the ball. Carey scored the first eight points of the second half on his way to 19 points for the game.

“It makes Vernon move,” coach Mike Krzyzewski said of going to that offense, “and we have a number—about a half dozen—different things we do from it. What we should get from it is the top of the key—threes from Matt (Hurt) or Jack (White) and some action, but because you have guys in the corner, it’s a different … you’ve got a chance to hit (Carey) in the middle of the lane instead of on the block. We should do both, but it’s a different view. He’s good with the ball. He’s got really good feet, and he’s got good moves. I thought we missed him like crazy in the first half. In the second half, we found him a little bit.”

Krzyzewski also talked about how players today need work on fundamentals, like entry passing into the post.

“I think you have to teach more fundamentals today, because there’s no way in individual workouts that these guys do that they practice the entry pass,” Coach K said. “It’s an individual workout. They’re taught to play alone. Some of that is good. A lot of it is not. That’s why they don’t talk. Who are they going to talk to? Themselves?

“When you have a Zion (Williamson) and RJ (Barrett), or a (Marvin) Bagley and (Wendell) Carter or a (Jayson) Tatum, you don’t have to teach that as much, because you kind of center everything around them. With this team, it’s everybody.”

Duke Football Darkest Moments of the Decade: No's 6 and 5

ShawnKrest

A pair of home losses to conference opponents are next on the countdown of dark moments for Duke football in the 2010s. Another wild game against Pitt and a season-defining loss to Wake Forest. Read more

Duke Football Top Moments of the Decade: No's 6 and 5

ShawnKrest

The countdown of top football moments includes a colorful win over an arch rival and a blowout victory in a bowl game. Read more

Duke's Darkest Basketball Memories of the Decade: No's 6 and 5

ShawnKrest

Two more NCAA losses are next on the countdown of low points for Duke basketball in the 2010s. While the on-court loss was bad enough, each loss was made worse by off-court drama. Read more.

Top Duke Basketball Moments of the Decade: No's 6 and 5

ShawnKrest

The countdown of top moments of the 2010s continues with an ACC title and a milestone win for Coach K. Read more

Duke Football Darkest Moments of the Decade: No's 8, 7

ShawnKrest

Duke returned to regular bowl games in the 2010s, but in the early going, annual bowl appearances were also paired with annual heartbreaking losses. Read more

Duke All-Decade Team (Duke Lifer Edition): Quinn Cook

ShawnKrest

The third member of the Duke All-Decade team for the 2010s (Duke Lifer Edition) is point guard Quinn Cook, who was the heart and soul of the 2015 champs. Read more

Duke All-Decade Team (One-and-Done Edition): Jabari Parker

ShawnKrest

The player who set most of Duke's freshman records (since broken by the first two members of the One-and-Done team) is the third member of the All-Decade squad for the 2010s. Read more.

Vernon Carey: "Coach Gave Us a Motivational Speech"

ShawnKrest

Duke came out slowly against Brown, which led to an angry Coach K challenging his team, or, as Vernon Carey put it, giving them "a motivational speech." Watch.

Coach K: Tre Jones To Practice With Contact on Sunday

ShawnKrest

Tre Jones couldn't rehab his ankle injury while he was home for the holidays, so Duke decided to hold him out of the Brown game. He's expected to practice fully on Sunday. Read more

Duke Scoring List: Brown Update

ShawnKrest

Current Blue Devil Joey Baker got passed on the scoring list, as did Marques Bolden, Harry Giles and Chase Jeter. Read more.