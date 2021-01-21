HomeBasketballFootball
Search

Coach K: We Lost to Pitt, Not Me to Jeff Capel

Former Blue Devil becomes second former assistant to beat Krzyzewski
Author:
Publish date:

Jeff Capel became just the second former Mike Krzyzewski assistant to defeat his Hall of Fame mentor, when Pitt beat Duke on Tuesday night. Capel joined Notre Dame’s Mike Brey, who has five victories over Coach K.

Krzyzewski, who has both former assistants on his conference schedule every year, has learned to handle the emotion of facing a former staff member and, in Capel’s case, former player.

“I'm always pulling for Jeff,” he said. “That’s separate. We lost to Pitt, not me to Jeff. We’re trying to beat Pitt. We're not trying to beat Jeff. He’s done a really good job with his team, and now that they're healthy, they have a set group and a rotation, because they played together. A number of those kids, they were 16 and 17 last year. And one of the best ways of learning is to go through that and how he's built his program. They’re tough through experience. They played a lot of minutes last year and had showed flashes of really playing well. Now they're ready to take another step. That's something we don't have. And the young talent we have is not as good, but it's not exorbitant. It’s good talent, but it's not experienced talent. Jeff's stuck with those kids. They look like they’ve got great rapport and they're playing really hard and well together.

Krzyzewski was asked about Capel’s development as a head coach, but he took issue with the premise of the question.

“Jeff’s been a head coach since he was in his late 20s,” he said. “He’s the guy that built VCU’s program, then went out to Oklahoma and won 30 games and had the national player of the year. He’s an established coach, and when he was fired, we were fortunate enough to get him come back to Duke to help us in our program. He’s an established head coach and has been since his late 20s. He’s developed. He’s already developed. That’s why they hired him here. They didn’t hire him to develop him. They hired him to develop a program, which he did at three places—he helped us in ours to continue our program. He’s an outstanding coach and obviously a great person.”

k and capel
Basketball

Coach K: We Lost to Pitt, Not Me to Jeff Capel

mbb_duke_wake_ledonne_20210109-93
Basketball

Expect to See More Zone From Duke

moore j
Football

Duke Signee Jaquez Moore Stars in Florida-Georgia All Star Game

johnson-6007bd04e9e3792d42ab071c_Jan_20_2021_5_30_31
Basketball

Jalen Johnson Returns to Form in Loss to Pitt

coach_k_on_pitt-6005bb5cfb74df5fefe87036_Jan_18_2021_17_50_45
Basketball

Live blog: Duke at Pitt

coach_k_vaccine-6005c916fb74df5fefe87052_Jan_18_2021_17_47_59
Basketball

Coach K, David Cutcliffe Get Vaccinated for COVID-19

k_injury_update-6005c81be9e3792d42aafb0e_Jan_18_2021_17_44_09
Basketball

Jalen Johnson Working Back Into Rotation, Patrick Tape Returns to Practice

USATSI_9848979_168388396_lowres
Basketball

Duke Athletics Director Kevin White to Retire