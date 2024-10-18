Duke Basketball Head Coach Challenges Jayson Tatum to Televised Battle
At last week's ACC Tipoff media days in Charlotte, third-year Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer reminded folks that he outmatched Boston Celtics champion forward Jayson Tatum and Celtics assistant coach Amile Jefferson last summer.
Perhaps Scheyer had his years confused, or maybe he's pulled off the head-to-head upset of Tatum twice. After all, back in December 2022, Scheyer recounted that he defeated Tatum when the NBA All-Star was back on campus the previous summer.
Either way, the 37-year-old Scheyer, who was on Mike Krzyzewski's staff when Tatum and Jefferson were teammates in Durham, doubled down on his claims this week when chatting with the host of The Brotherhood Podcast in Duke basketball sophomore guard Caleb Foster.
In fact, Scheyer went as far as to challenge Tatum and Jefferson to more "one-on-one-on-one," this time of the televised variety for everyone to see:
"I want to be clear," Scheyer told Foster, "I didn't just beat Jayson. I beat Amile Jefferson too. It was a one-on-one-on-one game. I beat both of them. I just want to be very clear. I want to get the record straight: I beat both of them. And it was a game to five. And we played from their sweet spot too. It was like mid-post, right elbow.
"And here's the problem [for Tatum and Jefferson]: nobody knows their moves better than I do. So, I just had to get a couple of stops, and I just had to pray I could score. And I did. I think it was five [for me], Amile had one or two — he just had one or two — and Jayson had three. So, it was five, three, to one, was the final.
"You can ask either of them the score. And there absolutely is a rematch. And I'm willing — I'll say it publicly — I'm willing to have the whole thing televised. The rematch can happen anytime Jayson or Amile aren't afraid to lose to me again."
