Duke Basketball: Boozer Twins Fall to No. 1 Prospect
In September, Columbus High School (Fla.) five-stars Cayden and Cameron Boozer totaled 72 points to power a 95-72 win over Utah Prep despite 43 points from its top-ranked 2025 talent, AJ Dybantsa. Plus, the two early 2025 Duke basketball commits fueled a 71-62 championship victory when their Nightrydas Elite team faced Dybantsa and the Oakland Soldiers at Peach Jam back in July.
ALSO READ: Blue Devils Attacking Center's Injury Rehab With 'Crazy Urgency'
But Dybantsa, an undecided five-star phenom forward whose announced reclassification last October knocked Cameron Boozer down to No. 2 overall on the 247Sports 2025 Composite, appeared determined to get his payback on Sunday night.
Squaring off against Columbus at The Border League in Las Vegas, the 6-foot-9, 210-pound Dybantsa tallied 28 points, four rebounds, and two assists to ensure Utah Prep prevailed, 69-68, thus avoiding another loss to the twin sons of 2001 Duke basketball national champ Carlos Boozer.
Cameron Boozer, a 6-foot-9, 235-pound gifted wonder in the paint and beyond, came up empty on the Explorers' last possession due to a shot-clock violation. However, his prowess in the contest, to the tune of 20 points and 10 rebounds, ignited an impressive comeback after trailing by as many as 16 points in the second half.
Cayden Boozer, a 6-foot-4, 205-pound savvy floor general boasting a No. 21 composite ranking in the class, chipped in 17 points. And he came up one dime short of turning in a double-double of his own.
Currently, the Boozer brothers are Duke's only 2025 recruiting prizes. That said, their recent commitments amount to the Blue Devils holding a No. 9 ranking in the cycle, per 247Sports.
Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer extended an offer to Dybantsa in early May. Roughly three months later, though, the potentially record-shattering NIL beneficiary excluded the blueblood recruiting powerhouse from his seven named finalists.
ALSO READ: Duke Rookie Kon Knueppel Catches Fire From Downtown in Cameron
Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball news.