SI.com
BlueDevilCountry
HomeBasketballFootball
Search

Coach K: No Injuries, Positive Tests For Duke So Far

ShawnKrest

Coach Mike Krzyzewski met with the media for the first time since Duke basketball players returned to campus.

“As a program, and my family, we’re good,” he said in his opening remarks. “In fact, really good. The kids came back on the first of August and did all the stuff we were supposed to do.”

That included COVID testing and normal performance testing, similar to what’s done at the NBA Combine. Then players had several weeks of individual and small group workouts as well as conditioning.

“We started school,” Coach K said. “At that time, we were doing one day a week testing. Since then, we’re being tested every day—the PCR test. We haven’t had any positives, not just from our team and coaching staff but also our whole basketball team—everyone, secretaries, trainers, everybody.”

In addition to the good news on COVID testing, the Blue Devils have remained healthy across the board.

“We haven’t had any injuries, any problems at that,” Krzyzewski said. “I think Duke athletics has done a marvelous job. A guy named Bob Weisman (Duke’s Senior Associate Director of Athletics/Athletic Facilities, Game Operations & Championships)—if I was in a war, he’d be one of my generals, I’ll tell you that. He’s really done this properly. I think Duke’s done a good job. I think the decision to de-densify this first semester has proven to be a very wise decision. So we’re going to just keep moving on and keep navigating as the landscape for college basketball continues to change.”

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Duke's Mike Krzyzewski, Nolan Smith Win Honors for Community Work

Mike Krzyzewski and Duke became the first college program honored by Make a Wish for their work with the foundation. Meanwhile, Nolan Smith was named Tar Heel of the Month for his community work

ShawnKrest

Duke Loses 2021 Recruit Caleb Houstan to Michigan

Duke missed on one of its top targets in the class of 2021 when Caleb Houstan chose Michigan. The Blue Devils had been in the final four for the SI All-American candidate

ShawnKrest

Duke Will Host Illinois in ACC/Big Ten Challenge

A piece of Duke's schedule fell into place when the Blue Devils drew Illinois in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. Coach K discusses the difficulties and uncertainty with putting together a schedule this year

ShawnKrest

Coach K on CBB: Hate to Use the Word Lead, They're Just Making Decisions

Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski isn't happy with college basketball's decision-makers, saying they're not really leading, just making decisions

ShawnKrest

David Cutcliffe on How Duke Handles Injuries at Center

Duke is down to a true freshman third stringer at center. David Cutcliffe discusses the position and who is behind current starter Graham Barton on the depth chart

ShawnKrest

Why Duke: Jeremy Roach Discusses His Recruiting Decision

Duke freshman point guard Jeremy Roach looked back on his recruitment and why he chose Duke. A former Blue Devil helped him to make up his mind.

ShawnKrest

Duke's Ben Frye: We Have As Much To Play For As We Want To Play For

Duke defensive tackle Ben Frye says the bye helped the team mentally and physically. Now he wants some quarterbacks to hit the ground and thinks the team has plenty to play for

ShawnKrest

Duke's Chase Brice: We Needed a Break Big Time

Duke quarterback Chase Brice thinks the team needed a bye "big time," and he spent the time working on his footwork and timing. He discusses what the ideal Blue Devil offense would look like

ShawnKrest

Duke Freshman Jeremy Roach Scouts Himself

Duke freshman Jeremy Roach explains his game, for those who haven't seen the point guard in action. He thinks his outside shot needs work and is excited to get to run the Blue Devil offense. "It's fun"

ShawnKrest

Mark Gilbert Opts Out of Duke Season, Will Taylor to Undergo Surgery

David Cutcliffe announced that cornerback Mark Gilbert is opting out of the rest of this season to rehab his injury and prepare for the NFL Draft. He also announced that center Will Taylor is undergoing surgery this week

ShawnKrest