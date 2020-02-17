Duke freshman wingman Cassius Stanley was a late scratch for Duke’s game against Notre Dame on Saturday after getting hurt in pregame. Stanley wasn’t on the bench for the start of the game but came out, in uniform, late in the first half. He didn’t go through second half warmups, standing on the side and watching, and never got into the game.

Coach Mike Krzyzewski went into detail on the fluke injury that occurred on Saturday night.

“Cassius got hurt in warmups for the Notre Dame game,” Coach K said. “During shooting, you know, there are lot of balls bouncing around, and our managers are rebounding. One of our managers went for a ball and poked him in the eye. He had a puffy eye. It was swollen, and his eyeball was scratched, and he could not play. He felt better afterwards. He saw our top eye person here—Terry Kim (a Professor of Ophthalmology at Duke University Eye Center and a Corneal Specialist)—yesterday, and he’ll be ready to go for practice today.”

Krzyzewski was later asked if he thought Stanley would be ready for Wednesday’s game at NC State. He cut off the question, saying, “I don’t think. He will be ready. He will practice today, and unless something happens in the next couple days for any of the players, we should all be ready to play,” Krzyzewski said.

It was the second game Stanley has missed this season. He also missed a game in December with a leg injury, although he came back two weeks earlier than expected. He has started all 23 other games and averages 12.3 ppg.