Coach K on Justin Robinson: It's Better Than Rudy

Duke won the transition game in its 89-76 victory over UNC on Saturday. The Blue Devils had a 15-0 edge in fast break points in the first half and 19-5 for the game.

“Thank you for the question, because that’s been the biggest point of emphasis in our practices is to get back,” coach Mike Krzyzewski said. “Even at the expense of not going to the offensive boards, and not to get back with your man, but just to get back in lanes. If Vernon was trying to score the bucket and they got the rebound, Vernon would have to be the second big, things like that. Then J-Rob or Jav (Javin DeLaurier) or Jack (White) or whatever would go back. Say Cassius was on Leaky Black, but Leaky Black was on that side of the court, you just come back in lanes and you take the person that you’re with, and same thing with Tre, if someone does go out, he has to take that guy, and someone else has to take the ball. We really worked a lot on it, that and rebounding, because they killed us in both areas. We were fortunate to win there (in Chapel Hill). We weren’t fortunate to win here. We played a solid, really good basketball game, but we got better in those two areas.”

Krzyzewski also continued to rave about Justin Robinson, who had 13 points in the game. He’s had 29 points in the last three games he’s played, which matches his previous best point total for a season. “He knows everything,” Coach K said. “He’s tough and it’s better than Rudy, you know. It’s almost like a movie, for crying out loud. He’s been outstanding and hopefully he can keep it going, because he’s made us better, there’s no question about it.”