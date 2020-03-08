BlueDevilCountry
Coach K on Justin Robinson: It's Better Than Rudy

Duke won the transition game in its 89-76 victory over UNC on Saturday. The Blue Devils had a 15-0 edge in fast break points in the first half and 19-5 for the game.

“Thank you for the question, because that’s been the biggest point of emphasis in our practices is to get back,” coach Mike Krzyzewski said. “Even at the expense of not going to the offensive boards, and not to get back with your man, but just to get back in lanes. If Vernon was trying to score the bucket and they got the rebound, Vernon would have to be the second big, things like that. Then J-Rob or Jav (Javin DeLaurier) or Jack (White) or whatever would go back. Say Cassius was on Leaky Black, but Leaky Black was on that side of the court, you just come back in lanes and you take the person that you’re with, and same thing with Tre, if someone does go out, he has to take that guy, and someone else has to take the ball. We really worked a lot on it, that and rebounding, because they killed us in both areas. We were fortunate to win there (in Chapel Hill). We weren’t fortunate to win here. We played a solid, really good basketball game, but we got better in those two areas.”

Krzyzewski also continued to rave about Justin Robinson, who had 13 points in the game. He’s had 29 points in the last three games he’s played, which matches his previous best point total for a season. “He knows everything,” Coach K said. “He’s tough and it’s better than Rudy, you know. It’s almost like a movie, for crying out loud. He’s been outstanding and hopefully he can keep it going, because he’s made us better, there’s no question about it.”

Coach K: Great Night For Our Program

Duke led UNC wire to wire to win the season finale at Cameron Indoor Stadium. The Blue Devils were led by center Vernon Carey, point guard Tre Jones and senior Justin Robinson. Watch Coach K's postgame comments.

North Carolina at Duke: Gameday Open Thread

UNC and Duke clash in a rematch of Duke's dramatic comeback earlier this year. We'll have updates and analysis from courtside. Feel free to share your thoughts.

Duke Scoring List: North Carolina Update

Reggie Love, Gary Trent Jr. and Kevin Billerman all got passed on the Duke Scoring List in the season finale against UNC. Plus an update to the Points Against UNC List. Get the full report here.

Seniors, Stars Lead Duke Over Tar Heels

Duke started its three seniors for the final home game of their career. As it turned out, the Blue Devils needed their contributions as much as the superstars on the roster. Read more

What's Cole Anthony Looking Forward To at Cameron? "Winning"

Freshman Cole Anthony will be playing his first game at historic Cameron Indoor Stadium. What's he most looking forward to? "Winning." Watch

Coach K on Jack White, Javin DeLaurier

Jack White and Javin DeLaurier have had up-and-down senior years, seeing their playing time shrink at times. White is currently out of the regular rotation. Coach K says both have had significant impacts both on the court and off. Watch

Coach K: Justin Robinson knows the most on our team

Justin Robinson has emerged as one of the leaders on the Duke Blue Devils and a coach on the floor. Coach K discussed his senior prior to Robinson's last game at Cameron. Watch

Brandon Robinson: We Stopped Feeling Sorry For Ourselves

UNC senior Brandon Robinson said that the team's recent winning streak came about because the team stopped feeling sorry for itself and began closing out games. Watch

Christian Keeling on Cameron: "Their Little Fans Do All This Stuff"

Christian Keeling will make his Cameron Indoor Stadium Debut, but he's heard plenty of stories about the atmosphere, and he doesn't seem intimidated. Watch

Garrison Brooks: "We've Got to Keep Our Foot on the Gas"

UNC led Duke most of the way in the first game before the Blue Devils came back. In the rematch, Garrison Brooks wants the Tar Heels to keep its foot on the gas and finish off the Blue Devils. Watch

