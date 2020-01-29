BlueDevilCountry
Coach K to Team on Kobe: "Men Cry"

ShawnKrest

Most of the players on Duke’s team grew up watching Kobe Bryant, and the NBA legend’s death hit them hard, particularly Los Angeles resident Cassius Stanley, who got advice from Kobe when selecting a college.

Coach Mike Krzyzewski held a team meeting on Monday to discuss Bryant’s death.

“We met in my office before practice yesterday,” he said after Tuesday’s win over Pitt. “We tried to comfort them, and I wanted them to comfort me. I wanted them to know. We showed pictures of the (Olympic) teams. I explained some stories so that they could understand the depth of it. And also, they saw me crying. I talked to them about, ‘Look, adults cry. Men cry. I just want you to know how much this meant. I know it means a lot to you, because you idolize him, and you look up to him. So we had a really good session in my office—just the team, coaches and myself. Then we had the ideas going about the shirts (both teams wore commemorative warmups with Bryant’s numbers, 8 and 24 on them in Lakers colors. Coach K wore one to his postgame press conference), and the moment of silence (a 24.8 second countdown on the arena scoreboard prior to the game).”

“We also had the moment of silence for Gene (Corrigan, former ACC commissioner who died at age 91) who’s, in intercollegiate athletics, if he isn’t on Mount Rushmore, I don’t know who else is. So there’s a lot of death. Like for kids how do you … that’s even more difficult to handle. Anyway, we tried to do our best in talking about it.”

Jeff Capel on Returning to Duke: "Once Competition Starts, Man It's Competition"

Former Duke player and coach Jeff Capel returned to Cameron Indoor Stadium to lead his Pitt team against the Blue Devils. He said it was weird coming in for shoot around, but once the game started, he locked it. Watch

ShawnKrest

Coach K on Jeff Capel, Kobe Bryant

It was an emotional night for Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski, as he had to coach against former player and assistant Jeff Capel, on the night they paid tribute to former Olympic player Kobe Bryant. Read more

ShawnKrest

Duke Scoring List: Pitt Update

Plenty of movement on the career lists at Duke following the Pitt game. Tre Jones passed Billy King in scoring, plus he moved into the top 20 in assists. Read the full report here

ShawnKrest

Coach K Apologizes for Scolding Students "But Let's Find a Different Cheer"

Coach Mike Krzyzewski yelled at the student section for a cheer singling out Pitt coach, and former Blue Devil, Jeff Capel. When he found out later that the cheer was relatively benign, he apologized but still thought it was inappropriate. Watch

ShawnKrest

Emotions Run High As Duke Tops Pitt

Duke managed to survive a Pitt rally to win an ACC battle in an emotional night at Cameron Indoor that saw former Blue Devil player, assistant and interim coach Jeff Capel return. Read more

ShawnKrest

Pitt-Duke: Gameday Open Thread

Pitt faces Duke at Cameron as former Blue Devil player, assistant and interim coach Jeff Capel makes his return. Tune in for updates and analysis from courtside.

ShawnKrest

Sahmir Hagans Commits to Duke Football

Philadelphia playmaker and return specialist Sahmir Hagans becomes the fourth member of Duke's class of 2021. The Blue Devils are up 26 spots from last year's recruiting ranking and have jumped four spots in the ACC, getting off to a fast early start. Read more

ShawnKrest

Coach K, Team USA on Kobe Bryant's Death

Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski recruited Kobe Bryant heavily coming out of high school, and Bryant said on multiple occasions that he would have played for Duke if he went to college. The two also won a pair of Olympic golds together. Read more on Coach K's reaction to Bryant's death.

ShawnKrest

Wendell Moore Not Expected Back This Week

Freshman Wendell Moore has been out with a broken bone in his hand since Jan. 4. While Duke had the weekend off, with an ACC open date, it wasn't enough time to get Moore ready to return for this week's slate of games. Read more

ShawnKrest

Three Future Blue Devils Named McDonald's All-Americans

Three members of Duke's class of 2020 were named to the McDonald's All-American game, continuing a long streak of future Blue Devils being featured in the country's biggest high-school showcase event. Read more

ShawnKrest