Coach K: I Saw Zion Williamson Smiling Behind the Bench

ShawnKrest

Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski welcomed back several of his former players on Saturday night, when the Blue Devils’ 94-60 home win over Notre Dame coincided with the NBA All Star Break.

The biggest name on hand was Zion Williamson, who showed up early in the second half, right before Duke went on a huge run.

“I haven’t gotten a chance to talk to him yet,” Coach K said afterward, “I just saw him smiling behind the bench with Quinn (Cook)—two of the great smiles in the history of Duke basketball, those two guys. It says a lot that he came back, that they came back. Tyus (Jones) was here. I don’t know who all was here, I’ll see when I go back there. For Zion, he played last night (in the All Star Weekend Futures Game). I love the fact that they want to maintain their relationship with this great university. That’s one of the reasons they came here, not just to play but to be a part of it, and to get that welcome, that helps.”

The NBA players got to watch Duke wear the Irish out.

“We have more depth,” Krzyzewski said. “We play at a quicker pace. We have good legs. We’re in really good shape. The way we’ve done the whole season is to play a lot of guys, so we can stay fresh. The thing Vernon [Carey] did today, he played through tired. They don’t play at the pace we do, so part of it is being able to - if you run a mile in six minutes and we run a mile in 5:15, let’s run a mile at five tonight but in order to do that you’ve got to play defense.”

Bench to Krzyzewski at Halftime: We Got You, Coach

Coach K thought Duke's bench was lacking in the first half of the win over Notre Dame. When he started to tell them that at halftime, they cut him off and said, 'We got you, Coach.'" Watch

ShawnKrest

Coach K on Notre Dame-Duke Atmosphere: The Crowd and the Team Were One

After having issues with the crowd each of the last two home games, coach Mike Krzyzewski was pleased with the Duke fans following the 94-60 win over Notre Dame, saying the crowd and the team were one. Watch

ShawnKrest

Notre Dame's Mike Brey on Duke Loss: I Was Talking About Monday Night During Timeouts

Notre Dame got blown out by Duke at Cameron on Saturday. Things got so bad for the Irish that coach Mike Brey admitted he was talking about Monday night's upcoming game during the last few time outs. Watch

ShawnKrest

Duke Scoring List: Notre Dame Update

Duke pounded Notre Dame at Cameron Indoor Stadium, and the Blue Devils rocketed up the school's career lists, passing Marvin Bagley, Steve Wojciechowski and more. Get the full report here

ShawnKrest

Duke Overwhelms Notre Dame With Second-Half Explosion

Duke broke open a tight game with Notre Dame with an early second half run. Then Zion Williamson arrived, and the players found another level, turning things into a rout. Read more

ShawnKrest

Notre Dame at Duke: Gameday Open Thread

Notre Dame takes on Duke at Cameron as Mike Brey tried to earn another win against his former boss. The only Coach K assistant to ever beat Krzyzewski, Brey has lost the last five matchups with him. We'll have updates and analysis all game long. Join the conversation.

ShawnKrest

Notre Dame at Duke: Preview and Tale of the Tape

Notre Dame and former Coach K assistant Mike Brey travel to Cameron to face the Blue Devils. Brey is the only member of the coaching tree with a win over Krzyzewski. Here's a breakdown of the matchup

ShawnKrest

Tre Jones, Vernon Carey Make Cut for Player of Year Awards

Duke is one of two schools with two players on the midseason watch list for the Naismith Player of the Year Award: Vernon Carey and Tre Jones. Carey also made the midseason list for another player of the year honor: The Oscar Robertson Trophy. Read more

ShawnKrest

Tre Jones: UNC, FSU Games "Just Like the Tournament's Going to Be"

Duke played UNC and FSU in a 48-hour span, winning both. Tre Jones said it was a good run through of how the tournament is going to be. Watch.

ShawnKrest

by

dukeisthebest

Duke Assistant Derek Jones Leaves For Texas Tech

Duke Associate Head Coach and Defensive Backs coach Derek Jones left the Blue Devils staff for a position at Texas Tech. Jones began his coaching career with David Cutcliffe at Ole Miss and has developed into a top recruiter. Read more

ShawnKrest