Coach K Wins Thousandth Game as a Ranked Team at Duke

ShawnKrest

Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski was pleased with his team’s performance after the 88-64 win over Virginia Tech on Saturday.

“Our guys played really well tonight,” he said. “They played hard. They played outstanding defense. They cared for the ball, rebounded—really pleased with the win.”

Duke struggled in December when the Blue Devils played Virginia Tech the first time, needing to come back from a double-digit deficit with a second-half rally.

“Well, we were prepared,” Krzyzewski said of the difference between the two games. “We had preparation time. The last time we played, we went there after a 9:30 Tuesday game against Michigan State, coming back at 4:30 in the morning on Wednesday and travelling on Thursday. For them (the Hokies), you need preparation time, and also at that time, we weren’t ready to play a five out.”

Tech has five players who stay on the perimeter, instead of having someone inside like a traditional team, which is known as a five out.

“We’ve played now against five out, and Vernon (Carey Jr.)’s played really well, Javin (DeLaurier), and so we had preparation time, but we also were better then we were then, and we played well.”

Duke had a rough night earlier in the week, losing by 22 at NC State, but the effort that was lacking in that game was back for Tech “We’re 23-4, I think we’ve done it almost every game. The key is them, and they’ve been great. They had a bad night, and they didn’t have a bad night tonight, so we’re 1-1 this week.”

The victory was Krzyzewski’s thousandth with Duke as a ranked team.

“It’s hard to believe. I think I’ve coached over 1,300 games here, and almost 90% of them have been as a ranked team, and to have 1,000 wins as a ranked team is kind of mind-boggling. We have crazy numbers. Just like A few weeks ago we had our 500th win against ACC competition, and for me, because we don’t look back, it’s hard to believe that that’s happened and it’s taken a lot of years and a lot of really good players, but that’s something we’re very proud of, the consistent excellence I guess is what we would call it, hopefully we can continue to pursue that.”

Basketball

Cassius Stanley: When Coach Gives You the Talk, You Turn It Around

Duke got feedback from the coaches following the NC State loss, and the Blue Devils responded with a complete turnaround in the following game. Cassius Stanley discusses the team's response.

ShawnKrest

Tre Jones: "We Realized Last Game Was Our Worst Game of the Year"

Duke point guard Tre Jones was happy with the way the Blue Devils responded after their worst game of the year, blowing out Virginia Tech three days after getting beaten in Raleigh. Watch

ShawnKrest

Virginia Tech Coach Mike Young: "They Blitzed Us Early and Often"

Duke blew out Virginia Tech on Saturday night. Coach Mike Young said the Blue Devils were better, but he isn't sure Duke is a great shooting team. Watch.

ShawnKrest

Duke Scoring List: Virginia Tech Rematch Update

Duke blew out Virginia Tech on Saturday, and several Blue Devils moved up career lists. Tre Jones caught Grayson Allen on one list, and Cassius Stanley passed Marvin Bagley III on another. Get the full report here.

ShawnKrest

Duke Bounces Back With Blowout of Virginia Tech

Duke bounced back from Wednesday's loss to NC State in a big way, leading Virginia Tech wire to wire in a lopsided win to clinch the Blue Devils a double bye in the ACC Tournament. Read more

ShawnKrest

Virginia Tech at Duke: Gameday Open Thread

Virginia Tech heads to Duke looking to give the Blue Devils their second straight loss. Duke is coming off a blowout at the hands of NC State and is looking to clinch a double-bye in the upcoming ACC Tournament. We'll have updates and analysis all evening long from courtside.

ShawnKrest

Duke's Vernon Carey: They Just Punched Us in the Mouth

Duke center Vernon Carey Jr. wasn't happy with the team's effort in the loss at NC State saying that the Wolfpack hit the Blue Devils in the mouth. Watch

ShawnKrest

Tre Jones After NC State: Duke Deserved What Happened Tonight

The Blue Devils were routed by NC State on Wednesday. Point guard Tre Jones said that, while Duke deserved what happened, it won't define the team. Watch

ShawnKrest

Virginia Tech at Duke: Preview and Tale of the Tape

Duke looks to rebound after a blowout loss at NC State earlier this week. A tough Virginia Tech team that led Duke at halftime in the first game travels to Cameron to challenge the Blue Devils. Here's how the teams measure up.

ShawnKrest

Loss to NC State Shakes Up Duke's Bracket Projections

A week ago, just about all the experts agreed Duke was headed for a No. 2 seed in the East behind San Diego State. What a difference a blowout loss to NC State makes. Duke is on the move in the latest round of bracketology. Read more

ShawnKrest