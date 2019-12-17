Duke basketball reported a Level III NCAA rules violation that occurred on Nov. 8, according to reporting by the Raleigh News & Observer.

Level III violations are considered on a par with secondary violations of bylaws. They are isolated events, not a repeated pattern and could be inadvertent. The school also gains only a minimal recruiting or competitive advantage from a Level III violation.

According to the paper, Duke self-reported the violation, and the NCAA accepted that assessment. Coach Mike Krzyzewski will likely have to undergo some type of education regarding the rule that was broken and may lose a contact opportunity with a prospect.

The News & Observer said that Duke confirmed the reporting, and that the matter was resolved.

The violation stemmed from Krzyzewski’s postgame press conference following Duke’s Nov. 8 game with Colorado State. A reporter from Chicago asked Krzyzewski about recruiting in the Windy City.

The question comes at the 0:55 mark of the above video.

"I just enjoy recruiting anywhere there’s a great player, great kid who wants to come to Duke. We’ve had a few of those in Chicago, one that’s there right now, DJ, and we’re happy that they finally stopped the teacher’s strike so he can go to Whitney Young and qualify to come here—although he is qualified.”

Krzyzewski mentions “DJ” at 1:12 of the video. That refers to DJ Steward, a five-star combination guard in the class of 2020 who, at the time, had committed to Duke but couldn’t sign a National Letter of Intent with the Blue Devils until Nov. 13, the first day of the fall signing period (which he did).

Because Steward wasn’t signed with the Blue Devils at the time, Krzyzewski mentioning him by name was a violation of NCAA bylaw 13.10.2.1. The bylaw specifically states, “the institution is precluded from commenting in any manner as to the likelihood of the prospective student-athlete committing to or signing with that institution.” It also can’t comment on the prospective student-athlete’s ability or the potential contribution he or she would make to the team.

Of the 3,508 Level III violations in 2017, 2,411 resulted from a violation of bylaw 13.