SI.com
BlueDevilCountry
HomeBasketballFootball
Search

DJ Steward on the Chicago-to-Duke Pipeline

ShawnKrest

DJ Steward arrived at Duke from Chicago’s Whitney Young High School, joining a long list of players who have followed the Chicago-to-Duke pipeline. Previous Blue Devils from the Windy City include Jon Scheyer, Jabari Parker, fellow Whitney Young alum Jahlil Okafor, Corey Maggette and Chris Collins, not to mention head coach Mike Krzyzewski.

Steward is aware of the Chicago-Duke connection, particularly the last player from his high school to head to Durham.

“I’ve definitely been in contact with him during my recruiting,” Steward said of Okafor, who led Duke to the 2015 national title. “Then after I committed (we talked) a little bit, but I haven’t talked to him (since). I’m definitely going to have to hit him up, for sure.”

Steward heads from one area with a deep basketball history to another, as he begins his college career on Tobacco Road.

“It’s great just to be another basketball player from Chicago to come here to Duke,” he said. “It’s a great setting to be here, very peaceful to be here. It’s a great feeling, having the opportunity to play for a great coach in Coach K. Just being coached by the other guys and playing alongside great players as well. Night-in, night-out, it’s going to be really fun just playing on this team. You get better every day. The competition is good for you. You learn something every day.”

Steward explained what a typical Chicago player brings.

“Toughness,” he said. “Mentally, you always have to stay mentally tough, just keep my head straight and be positive.”

Steward had no trouble picking his favorite basketball players from his hometown, both Chicago-to-Duke players and overall players from the Windy City.

“Jahlil Okafor is my favorite Dukie, for sure,” he said, “because he went to Whitney Young. Just hearing his story, having his story getting out. My favorite player from Chicago is probably Derrick Rose. I love his game.”

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

David Cutcliffe on Duke's Interceptions: I Thought Chase Played Terrific

Chase Brice threw three interceptions in Duke's loss to NC State, but coach David Cutcliffe had praise for his quarterback as he broke down the turnovers.

ShawnKrest

Duke's Chase Brice, Charlie Ham, Porter Wilson Added to Watch Lists

A trio of Blue Devils were named to the watch lists for college football awards. Quarterback Chase Brice was named to the list for the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award, while kicker Charlie Ham and punter Porter Wilson were named to the list for FWAA Freshman All-America

ShawnKrest

Twenty Pounds of Muscle Will Help Duke's Matt Hurt in the Paint

Duke sophomore Matt Hurt used the quarantine to bulk up, adding 20 pounds of muscle. He thinks the extra weight will help him in the paint and while driving the lane and taking contact

ShawnKrest

Duke target Caleb Houstan Discusses his Top Four

Top 2021 Duke target Caleb Houstan broke down his top four schools in a blog post for Sports Illustrated All-American. He also discussed next steps in his recruitment, which could include a commitment in the near future.

ShawnKrest

Matt Hurt Gives a Scouting Report on Duke's Freshmen

Matt Hurt is one of Duke's experienced leaders in his sophomore year. He gives a breakdown of each of the Blue Devils freshmen and a scouting report on the team.

ShawnKrest

DJ Steward on Which Duke Vets Have Impressed and Whose Shoe Game Is Best

Freshman guard DJ Steward is getting to know his Duke teammates. He discusses which veterans have been most impressive in practice and whose shoe game is best

ShawnKrest

David Cutcliffe Explains Two Key Possessions in Duke's Loss to NC State

Two drives around halftime flipped the momentum in Duke's loss to NC State. David Cutcliffe explains the punt Duke had blocked for a score just before half and the turnover on downs at the goal line just after

ShawnKrest

by

trueblue3244

Jake Bobo Discusses His Touchdown and Duke's Red Zone Struggles

Jake Bobo had an eight-yard touchdown catch against NC State for one of Duke's rare red zone successes. Bobo discusses the play and the Blue Devils' struggles inside the 20.

ShawnKrest

David Cutcliffe on Missed Opportunities in Duke's Loss

Duke coach David Cutcliffe discussed some of the key plays in the loss to NC State, including the targeting call on Lummie Young and the two failed trips into the red zone. "14 more points puts a different spin on this game"

ShawnKrest

Duke's David Cutcliffe: We Can Still Win a Lot of Games

Duke coach David Cutcliffe praised his team's effort after the loss to NC State, pointing out that the Blue Devils need to do better on third down. Here's what he said he told his team after the defeat

ShawnKrest

by

trueblue3244