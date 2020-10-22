DJ Steward on the Chicago-to-Duke Pipeline

DJ Steward arrived at Duke from Chicago’s Whitney Young High School, joining a long list of players who have followed the Chicago-to-Duke pipeline. Previous Blue Devils from the Windy City include Jon Scheyer, Jabari Parker, fellow Whitney Young alum Jahlil Okafor, Corey Maggette and Chris Collins, not to mention head coach Mike Krzyzewski.

Steward is aware of the Chicago-Duke connection, particularly the last player from his high school to head to Durham.

“I’ve definitely been in contact with him during my recruiting,” Steward said of Okafor, who led Duke to the 2015 national title. “Then after I committed (we talked) a little bit, but I haven’t talked to him (since). I’m definitely going to have to hit him up, for sure.”

Steward heads from one area with a deep basketball history to another, as he begins his college career on Tobacco Road.

“It’s great just to be another basketball player from Chicago to come here to Duke,” he said. “It’s a great setting to be here, very peaceful to be here. It’s a great feeling, having the opportunity to play for a great coach in Coach K. Just being coached by the other guys and playing alongside great players as well. Night-in, night-out, it’s going to be really fun just playing on this team. You get better every day. The competition is good for you. You learn something every day.”

Steward explained what a typical Chicago player brings.

“Toughness,” he said. “Mentally, you always have to stay mentally tough, just keep my head straight and be positive.”

Steward had no trouble picking his favorite basketball players from his hometown, both Chicago-to-Duke players and overall players from the Windy City.

“Jahlil Okafor is my favorite Dukie, for sure,” he said, “because he went to Whitney Young. Just hearing his story, having his story getting out. My favorite player from Chicago is probably Derrick Rose. I love his game.”