DukeMaven
Top Stories
Basketball
Football

Duke All-Decade Team (Duke Lifer Edition): Mason Plumlee

ShawnKrest

The fifth member of the Duke Lifer team is an underrated Blue Devil from the first family of Duke for the 2010 decade—Mason Plumlee.

The big man was a key reserve on the 2010 National Champions, averaging 3.7 points off the bench and starting one game. Plumlee was third on the team in blocked shots and fourth in offensive rebounds, despite playing just over 14 minutes a game.

The following year, he became a full-time starter, playing alongside brother Miles, who was a junior on the team. Plumlee led the team with 8.5 rebounds and also topped the squad in blocked shots.

As a junior, Plumlee developed an old-fashioned hook shot that turned him into one of the top scorers in the ACC, to go along with his rebounding and shot blocking prowess. He averaged 11.1 points and 9.2 rebounds. As a senior, he took another step forward on offense, scoring 17.1 points to go with 9.9 boards. He also hit 60 percent of his shots and got to play with his younger brother, Marshall, who appeared in 19 games as a freshman.

In his fourth year, Plumlee had developed into a first-team All-ACC, second-team All-American and NBA first-rounder. He’s gone on to be a key contributor to three different teams, as well as a member of Team USA.

There were usually bigger names on Plumlee’s Duke teams, from Singler, Smith and Scheyer to Curry, Rivers and Kelly, but Plumlee was a consistent presence in the middle and finished as Duke’s leading rebounder and shot blocker for the decade, as well as the fourth-leading scorer.

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Duke All-Decade Honorable Mention: Who Just Missed the Cut?

ShawnKrest

There were plenty of Duke one-and-dones and Duke lifers who would have been worthy choices for the All-Decade Teams. We run through the honorable mentions who just missed the cut. Read more

Duke All-Decade Team (One-and-Done Edition): Jahlil Okafor

ShawnKrest

The final member of the All-Decade One-and-Done team is the big man for the 2015 NCAA champions. Jahlil Okafor joined Duke as a package deal with point guard Tyus Jones, and the pair are also a package deal on the All-Decade squad. Read more

Duke Football Darkest Moments of the Decade: No's 4 and 3

ShawnKrest

A pair of embarrassing home losses are next on the countdown of dark football moments from the 2010s. Duke got blown out by Wake, 59-7 in 2018 and dropped an opener to Richmond for the second time in 2011. Read more.

Duke Football Top Moments of the Decade: No's 4 and 3

ShawnKrest

We're getting closer to the top moment of the decade for Duke Football, so the wins are getting more significant. Today we have a pair of road ACC wins that clinch postseason honors for the Blue Devils. Read more.

Duke All-Decade Team (Duke Lifer Edition): Nolan Smith

ShawnKrest

Former ACC Player of the Year, National Champion and People's Champ and current member of the Duke basketball staff Nolan Smith is the fourth member of the team of the 2010s. Read more

Duke Basketball's Darkest Moments of the Decade: No's 4 and 3

ShawnKrest

We're moving toward the top of the Darkest Moments list, and things are getting dark indeed. Today, we have the end to a 19-year winning streak and an injury to the sport's most exciting player. Read more

Top Duke Basketball Moments of the Decade: No's 4 and 3

ShawnKrest

The Austin Rivers game and Coach K passing Bob Knight are the next entries on the countdown of top moments of the last decade. Read more.

Coach K on Alex O'Connell "He Wasn't Just Ordering Room Service"

ShawnKrest

Alex O'Connell scored 14 points in Duke's win over Brown, but coach Mike Krzyzewski wanted to talk about the junior's rebounds. "He wasn't just ordering room service. He had to get his own food." Read more.

Duke All-Decade Team (One-and-Done Edition): Tyus Jones

ShawnKrest

There were freshmen who went higher in the NBA Draft, but the fourth member of the All-Decade team is a gritty point guard who was at his best in the biggest games--Tyus Jones. Read more

Coach K: High-low Offense Gives Vernon Carey Different Looks

ShawnKrest

Duke used the high-low offense to get Vernon Carey the ball in the win over Brown. Coach K indicated that we'll be seeing more of it, because it gets the ball to him at different spots. Read more