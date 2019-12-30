DukeMaven
Duke All-Decade Team (Duke Lifer Edition): Nolan Smith

ShawnKrest

Like his teammate Kyle Singler, already a member of the Duke Lifer edition of the All-Decade Team, Nolan Smith split his time at Duke between two decades, getting only a season and a half in the 2010s. And, like Singler, it was enough to earn him a spot on the team.

Smith’s junior year is when he took a step forward, after starting 22 of 68 games and averaging fewer than 10 ppg in his first two seasons.

In 2009-10, Smitty boosted his scoring to 17.4 ppg and made more shots than any other Blue Devil. He was second on the team in assists, steals and three point shooting, earning second-team All-ACC.

Smith also scored 32 points with 10 assists in the two Final Four games, earning a spot on the All-Tournament team as Duke cut down the nets.

In his senior season, the People’s Champion took another step forward, averaging 20.6 points—just the ninth player to top 20 for Coach K—and 5.1 assists, earning the ACC Player of the Year award and first-team All-American. He was also named ACC Tournament MVP in leading Duke to its third straight ACC Tourney title.

Smith was selected in the first round of the NBA Draft, spending several years in the G-League, overseas and getting an occasional cup of coffee in the NBA. When he hung up his playing shoes, he rejoined the Duke staff, eventually working his way up to his current role as director of operations and player development. He remains one of the most popular Blue Devils in program history.

