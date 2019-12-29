DukeMaven
Duke All-Decade Team (One-and-Done Edition): Jabari Parker

ShawnKrest

We’ve split Duke’s All-Decade Team for the 2010s into the two different ways Duke has assembled its roster—the All One-and-Done team and the All Duke-Lifer team.

So far, we’ve unveiled a pair of frontcourt superstars on the All One-and-Dones

Zion Williamson

Marvin Bagley III

Today, we present the third member of the squad—the most electric Duke freshman in history, until Bagley and then Williamson came along—Jabari Parker.

Arriving at Duke from coach Mike Krzyzewski’s hometown of Chicago, Parker set an ACC record by winning freshman of the week 10 times during the season. He finished with Duke’s freshman records for scoring, rebounds, dunks, double-doubles and 20-point games.

Parker led Duke with 19.1 ppg, the highest scoring average for a Blue Devil in three years.

Parker was named first-team All American, first team All-ACC and the Freshman of the Year for the ACC and the nation. He was the first Blue Devil since Luol Deng, 10 years earlier to win the national freshman of the year honor. He was also runner up for the Wooden Award, given to the top player in college.

Teamed with Rodney Hood, Parker and the Blue Devils made it to the ACC title game, losing to Virginia. Duke was then upset by Mercer in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

Parker left for the NBA and was drafted second overall, behind Andrew Wiggins, by the Bucks. Parker, who was hampered by injury as a senior in high school, tore his left ACL twice as a pro, which has hampered his NBA career so far

