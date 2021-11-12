Duke vs. Army Gameday Live Blog

Duke opens its home season on Friday night with a game against Army West Point.

The opponent is a fitting one to start coach Mike Krzyzewski’s final season at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Coach K played for West Point and began his coaching career there before getting hired away by Duke in 1980.

The Blue Devils have gone 6-0 against the Cadets under Coach K. They last played in Nov. 2018. Three members of this year’s Army team—captains Josh Caldwell and Aaron Duhart, as well as Ben Kinker—played in that game. Caldwell had nine rebounds in that game, while Kinker scored eight points.

Duke has won 39 straight home openers and will be looking to move to 2-0 on the season after beating Kentucky in the Champions Classic in Madison Square Garden on Tuesday to open the year.

This game also marks the return of the Cameron Crazies after Duke played in an empty Cameron Indoor last season due to COVID protocols. This will be the first home game the Blue Devils play with fans in attendance in 616 days.

Several Duke players struggled with cramping in Tuesday’s opener, and, with two games in two days, we may see the Blue Devils go deeper into their bench on Friday to keep everyone rested. That could mean longer looks at AJ Griffin, who is recovering from a preseason injury and logged 11 minutes, freshman Jaylen Blakes, who was scoreless in three minutes, and grad transfer Bates Jones, who didn’t play against Kentucky.