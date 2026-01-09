Why Coach Believes Cam Boozer is First Pick in Draft

Cameron Boozer has been playing like one of the best players in all of college basketball this season. Through the early part of the year, Boozer is averaging 23.3 points per game, a team-high mark that also leads the nation. He has been just as impactful in other areas, leading Duke in rebounds (9.7), assists (4.2), and steals (1.9).

With the level of play Boozer has displayed all season, many around college basketball have begun to suggest he could be a serious contender for the Wooden Award. If Boozer were to win the award, he would become the eighth Duke player to do so. It would also mark the second consecutive season a Duke player has won the Wooden Award, following Cooper Flagg’s victory last year.

Louisville Cardinals forward Khani Rooths (9) pressures Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) in the second half as the Blue Devils rallied to beat the Cards 84-73 Tuesday night at KFC Yum Center January 6, 2026. Cameron Boozer finished with 27 points and eight rebounds. | Matt Stone/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In Duke’s most recent road game against Louisville, Boozer was clearly the best player on the floor. His performance was so dominant that Louisville head coach Pat Kelsey publicly stated Boozer should be the No. 1 pick in the upcoming NBA Draft.

During his postgame press conference, Kelsey said Boozer is “obviously” going to be selected first overall.

Jan 6, 2026; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) drives to the basket against Louisville Cardinals forward Sananda Fru (13) during the first half at KFC Yum! Center. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images | Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images

“With 12 [Cameron Boozer] setting pick-and-rolls, he’s obviously going to be the No. 1 pick in the draft for a reason,” Kelsey said. “He leads them in scoring, rebounding, assists, and even steals—terrific passer, pick-and-roll.”

Boozer Against Louisville

In the ranked road matchup against No. 20 Louisville, Boozer delivered another standout performance. He led Duke with 27 points, eight rebounds, and four assists while shooting an ultra-efficient 10-of-12 from the field and 3-of-4 from three-point range.

Dec 31, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) reacts during the second half against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Cameron Indoor Stadium. The Blue Devils won 85-79. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

This college basketball season has been defined by an exceptional freshman class. While Boozer has been sensational, he has not been alone. Other standout freshmen such as AJ Dybantsa of BYU, Darryn Peterson of Kansas, Caleb Wilson of North Carolina, and Kingston Flemings of Houston have all made significant impacts this year.

In The Athletic’s latest mock draft, Boozer is projected as the No. 3 overall pick, behind Dybantsa and Peterson. Although Peterson has missed time due to injury, Dybantsa has also emerged as a Wooden Award candidate alongside Boozer. All three players entered college as the top prospects in the 2025 recruiting class and have long been viewed as potential No. 1 overall picks.

Jan 3, 2026; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) drives to the net past Florida State Seminoles forward Thomas Bassong (3) during the first half at Donald L. Tucker Center. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | Melina Myers-Imagn Images

As the season progresses, Boozer’s consistent dominance continues to separate him from an already elite freshman class. Whether it is his production, efficiency, or ability to impact every facet of the game, Boozer has firmly placed himself in the national spotlight. With Wooden Award buzz growing and NBA executives taking notice, Boozer’s freshman season at Duke is shaping up to be one of the most memorable in recent college basketball history.

