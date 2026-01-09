Why Coach Believes Cam Boozer is First Pick in Draft
Cameron Boozer has been playing like one of the best players in all of college basketball this season. Through the early part of the year, Boozer is averaging 23.3 points per game, a team-high mark that also leads the nation. He has been just as impactful in other areas, leading Duke in rebounds (9.7), assists (4.2), and steals (1.9).
With the level of play Boozer has displayed all season, many around college basketball have begun to suggest he could be a serious contender for the Wooden Award. If Boozer were to win the award, he would become the eighth Duke player to do so. It would also mark the second consecutive season a Duke player has won the Wooden Award, following Cooper Flagg’s victory last year.
In Duke’s most recent road game against Louisville, Boozer was clearly the best player on the floor. His performance was so dominant that Louisville head coach Pat Kelsey publicly stated Boozer should be the No. 1 pick in the upcoming NBA Draft.
During his postgame press conference, Kelsey said Boozer is “obviously” going to be selected first overall.
“With 12 [Cameron Boozer] setting pick-and-rolls, he’s obviously going to be the No. 1 pick in the draft for a reason,” Kelsey said. “He leads them in scoring, rebounding, assists, and even steals—terrific passer, pick-and-roll.”
Boozer Against Louisville
In the ranked road matchup against No. 20 Louisville, Boozer delivered another standout performance. He led Duke with 27 points, eight rebounds, and four assists while shooting an ultra-efficient 10-of-12 from the field and 3-of-4 from three-point range.
This college basketball season has been defined by an exceptional freshman class. While Boozer has been sensational, he has not been alone. Other standout freshmen such as AJ Dybantsa of BYU, Darryn Peterson of Kansas, Caleb Wilson of North Carolina, and Kingston Flemings of Houston have all made significant impacts this year.
In The Athletic’s latest mock draft, Boozer is projected as the No. 3 overall pick, behind Dybantsa and Peterson. Although Peterson has missed time due to injury, Dybantsa has also emerged as a Wooden Award candidate alongside Boozer. All three players entered college as the top prospects in the 2025 recruiting class and have long been viewed as potential No. 1 overall picks.
As the season progresses, Boozer’s consistent dominance continues to separate him from an already elite freshman class. Whether it is his production, efficiency, or ability to impact every facet of the game, Boozer has firmly placed himself in the national spotlight. With Wooden Award buzz growing and NBA executives taking notice, Boozer’s freshman season at Duke is shaping up to be one of the most memorable in recent college basketball history.
