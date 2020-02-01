BlueDevilCountry
Duke at Syracuse: Preview and Tale of the Tape

ShawnKrest

Duke travels to Syracuse for an ACC road game against the Orange. The Blue Devils are 17-3, 7-2 in the ACC and have won two straight, both at home. Duke is 4-1 in true road games this year.

Syracuse is 13-8, 6-4 in the ACC and lost by one at Clemson on Tuesday, snapping a five-game winning streak. The Orange are 2-3 at home in conference play.

Tale of the tape

KenPom rating: Duke 2, Syracuse 51

Torvik: Duke 2, Syracuse 47

Torvik prediction: Duke 78-73

NET ranking: Duke 6, Syracuse 60

SOS: Duke 11, Syracuse 85

Quad 1 record: Duke 4-1, Syracuse 3-3

Tempo: Duke No. 54 nationally, Syracuse No. 240

When Duke has the ball (Duke offense vs. Syracuse defense per Torvik)

Efficiency: Duke 118.4 (No. 4 nationally), Syracuse 100.4 (No. 131)

Effective shooting: Duke 54.4% (No. 17), Syracuse 47.0% (No. 80)

Turnover percentage: Duke 18.2% (No. 102), Syracuse 19.5% (No. 140)

Rebounding percentage: Duke 36.6% (No. 9), Syracuse 31.2 (No. 293)

Free throw rate: Duke 33.1 (No. 157), Syracuse 27.4 (No. 65)

Three-point shooting: Duke 36.4% (No. 47), Syracuse 30.5% (No. 64)

Two-point shooting: Duke 54.3 (No. 23), Syracuse 48.1% (No. 142)

Free throw shooting: Duke 67.2 (No. 270), Syracuse 71.9 (No. 245)

Blocked shot percentage: Duke 8.6% (No. 156), Syracuse 14.8 (No. 15)

When Syracuse has the ball (Duke defense vs. Syracuse offense)

Efficiency: Duke 90.8 (No. 13), Syracuse 115.2 (No. 13)

Effective shooting: Duke 45.6% (No. 40), Syracuse 52.3% (No. 59)

Turnover percentage: Duke 22.5% (No. 35), Syracuse 17.0% (No. 52)

Rebounding percentage: Duke 26.8% (No. 115), Syracuse 28.9% (No. 151)

Free throw rate: Duke 28.7 (No. 102), Syracuse 32.6 (No. 167)

Three-point shooting: Duke 30.8% (No. 72), Syracuse 35.2% (No. 86)

Two-point shooting: Duke 45.4% (No. 60), Syracuse 51.9% (No. 75)

Free throw shooting: Duke 65.3 (No. 18), Syracuse 73.1 (No. 100)

Blocked shot percentage: Duke 14.9% (No. 13), Syracuse 8.2% (No. 116)

Syracuse leaders:

Buddy Boeheim: 19.3 ppg (2 in ACC), 16.4 ppg in conference (4) , 40.3 percent from three

Joseph Girard III: 11.8 ppg

Marek Dolezaj: 10.0 ppg, 7.1 rebounds

Bourama Sidibe: 7.1 rebounds

The key:

As is the case with most of Syracuse’s opponents, the key will be to solve the Orange zone. Duke hit well from three in Tuesday’s win over Pitt, and the temptation will be there to fire away from the perimeter. Duke will need to concentrate on penetrating the zone and finding a way to get the ball inside to Vernon Carey Jr.

