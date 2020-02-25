BlueDevilCountry
Top Stories
Basketball
Football

Duke at Wake: Preview and Tale of the Tape

ShawnKrest

Duke will look to win its second straight and eighth in the last nine games when it heads to Winston-Salem on Tuesday night. The Blue Devils are 23-4, 13-3 in the ACC and holding out hope of a regular season title and top seed in the NCAA Tournament. Duke is 7-2 on the road this season and beat Wake Forest in the first matchup, 90-59.

Wake is trying to stay out of last place in the ACC. The Deacs have lost two straight, four of five and seven of nine. They’ve won two of their last three home games and stand at 11-15, 4-12 in the ACC.

Tale of the tape

KenPom rating: Duke 4, Wake Forest 103

Torvik: Duke 4, Wake Forest 101

Torvik prediction: Duke 81-71

NET ranking: Duke 6, Wake Forest 108

SOS: Duke 22, Wake Forest 70

Quad 1 record: Duke 4-3, Wake Forest 0-8

Tempo: Duke No. 35 nationally, Wake Forest No. 82

When Duke has the ball (Duke offense vs. Wake Forest defense per Torvik)

Efficiency: Duke 115.2 (No. 9 nationally), Wake Forest 99.6 (No. 131)

Effective shooting: Duke 53.4% (No. 30), Wake Forest 48.8% (No. 142)

Turnover percentage: Duke 18.0% (No. 107), Wake Forest 15.9% (No. 334)

Rebounding percentage: Duke 35.1% (No. 16), Wake Forest 26.3 (No. 101)

Free throw rate: Duke 34.4 (No. 129), Wake Forest 35.8 (No. 252)

Three-point shooting: Duke 35.5% (No. 62), Wake Forest 32.7% (No. 155)

Two-point shooting: Duke 53.4 (No. 33), Wake Forest 48.7% (No. 147)

Free throw shooting: Duke 69.5 (No. 224), Wake Forest 69.1 (No. 104)

Blocked shot percentage: Duke 8.6% (No. 149), Wake Forest 7.6 (No. 234)

When Wake Forest has the ball (Duke defense vs. Wake Forest offense)

Efficiency: Duke 90.2 (No. 8), Wake Forest 106.4 (No. 78)

Effective shooting: Duke 45.3% (No. 22), Wake Forest 48.0% (No. 245)

Turnover percentage: Duke 20.9% (No. 65), Wake Forest 20.2% (No. 260)

Rebounding percentage: Duke 27.7% (No. 159), Wake Forest 28.7% (No. 157)

Free throw rate: Duke 29.5 (No. 111), Wake Forest 41.3 (No. 13)

Three-point shooting: Duke 29.5% (No. 21), Wake Forest 33.7% (No. 157)

Two-point shooting: Duke 45.7% (No. 45), Wake Forest 46.7% (No. 284)

Free throw shooting: Duke 66.3 (No. 21), Wake Forest 74.4 (No. 66)

Blocked shot percentage: Duke 13.6% (No. 22), Wake Forest 9.9% (No. 273)

Wake Forest leaders:

Brandon Childress: 15.0 ppg, 4.5 assists

Olivier Sarr: 12.4 ppg, 8.6 rebounds

Chaundee Brown: 11.9 ppg, 6.1 rebounds

The key:

Duke will need to avoid a letdown on the road against a team the Blue Devils will be expected to handle easily and beat by 31 the first time out. Childress will have a score to settle after Duke’s guards held him scoreless on six shots in the first game. Sarr had a big game inside, flirting with a double-double, but Carey’s post defense has advanced since then.

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Jordan Goldwire: We Had to Come Out and Play Harder Than Them

The key to beating Virginia Tech was simple, according to Jordan Goldwire. "We just had to come out and play harder than them." Watch

ShawnKrest

Responding to a Loss: How Coach K Brought Duke Back, Part Two

In part two of the breakdown of Duke's response to the NC State loss, Coach K takes us onto the practice floor. Watch

ShawnKrest

Responding to a Loss: How Coach K Brought Duke Back, Part One

How does a Hall of Fame coach respond to a brutal late-season loss? Coach K breaks down his message to the team after the NC State loss. Watch

ShawnKrest

Coach K on the Progress of Matthew Hurt and Vernon Carey Jr.

Duke freshmen Vernon Carey Jr. and Matthew Hurt have both made significant progress this season. Playing Virginia Tech for a second time helped highlight some of the strides they've made, as Coach K discussed. Watch

ShawnKrest

Coach K Wins Thousandth Game as a Ranked Team at Duke

The win over Virginia Tech was Mike Krzyzewski's thousandth victory as a ranked team with the Blue Devils. Coach K discusses the impact of that milestone. Watch

ShawnKrest

Cassius Stanley: When Coach Gives You the Talk, You Turn It Around

Duke got feedback from the coaches following the NC State loss, and the Blue Devils responded with a complete turnaround in the following game. Cassius Stanley discusses the team's response.

ShawnKrest

Tre Jones: "We Realized Last Game Was Our Worst Game of the Year"

Duke point guard Tre Jones was happy with the way the Blue Devils responded after their worst game of the year, blowing out Virginia Tech three days after getting beaten in Raleigh. Watch

ShawnKrest

Virginia Tech Coach Mike Young: "They Blitzed Us Early and Often"

Duke blew out Virginia Tech on Saturday night. Coach Mike Young said the Blue Devils were better, but he isn't sure Duke is a great shooting team. Watch.

ShawnKrest

Duke Scoring List: Virginia Tech Rematch Update

Duke blew out Virginia Tech on Saturday, and several Blue Devils moved up career lists. Tre Jones caught Grayson Allen on one list, and Cassius Stanley passed Marvin Bagley III on another. Get the full report here.

ShawnKrest

Duke Bounces Back With Blowout of Virginia Tech

Duke bounced back from Wednesday's loss to NC State in a big way, leading Virginia Tech wire to wire in a lopsided win to clinch the Blue Devils a double bye in the ACC Tournament. Read more

ShawnKrest

by

Ct33