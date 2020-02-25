Duke at Wake: Preview and Tale of the Tape

Duke will look to win its second straight and eighth in the last nine games when it heads to Winston-Salem on Tuesday night. The Blue Devils are 23-4, 13-3 in the ACC and holding out hope of a regular season title and top seed in the NCAA Tournament. Duke is 7-2 on the road this season and beat Wake Forest in the first matchup, 90-59.

Wake is trying to stay out of last place in the ACC. The Deacs have lost two straight, four of five and seven of nine. They’ve won two of their last three home games and stand at 11-15, 4-12 in the ACC.

Tale of the tape

KenPom rating: Duke 4, Wake Forest 103

Torvik: Duke 4, Wake Forest 101

Torvik prediction: Duke 81-71

NET ranking: Duke 6, Wake Forest 108

SOS: Duke 22, Wake Forest 70

Quad 1 record: Duke 4-3, Wake Forest 0-8

Tempo: Duke No. 35 nationally, Wake Forest No. 82

When Duke has the ball (Duke offense vs. Wake Forest defense per Torvik)

Efficiency: Duke 115.2 (No. 9 nationally), Wake Forest 99.6 (No. 131)

Effective shooting: Duke 53.4% (No. 30), Wake Forest 48.8% (No. 142)

Turnover percentage: Duke 18.0% (No. 107), Wake Forest 15.9% (No. 334)

Rebounding percentage: Duke 35.1% (No. 16), Wake Forest 26.3 (No. 101)

Free throw rate: Duke 34.4 (No. 129), Wake Forest 35.8 (No. 252)

Three-point shooting: Duke 35.5% (No. 62), Wake Forest 32.7% (No. 155)

Two-point shooting: Duke 53.4 (No. 33), Wake Forest 48.7% (No. 147)

Free throw shooting: Duke 69.5 (No. 224), Wake Forest 69.1 (No. 104)

Blocked shot percentage: Duke 8.6% (No. 149), Wake Forest 7.6 (No. 234)

When Wake Forest has the ball (Duke defense vs. Wake Forest offense)

Efficiency: Duke 90.2 (No. 8), Wake Forest 106.4 (No. 78)

Effective shooting: Duke 45.3% (No. 22), Wake Forest 48.0% (No. 245)

Turnover percentage: Duke 20.9% (No. 65), Wake Forest 20.2% (No. 260)

Rebounding percentage: Duke 27.7% (No. 159), Wake Forest 28.7% (No. 157)

Free throw rate: Duke 29.5 (No. 111), Wake Forest 41.3 (No. 13)

Three-point shooting: Duke 29.5% (No. 21), Wake Forest 33.7% (No. 157)

Two-point shooting: Duke 45.7% (No. 45), Wake Forest 46.7% (No. 284)

Free throw shooting: Duke 66.3 (No. 21), Wake Forest 74.4 (No. 66)

Blocked shot percentage: Duke 13.6% (No. 22), Wake Forest 9.9% (No. 273)

Wake Forest leaders:

Brandon Childress: 15.0 ppg, 4.5 assists

Olivier Sarr: 12.4 ppg, 8.6 rebounds

Chaundee Brown: 11.9 ppg, 6.1 rebounds

The key:

Duke will need to avoid a letdown on the road against a team the Blue Devils will be expected to handle easily and beat by 31 the first time out. Childress will have a score to settle after Duke’s guards held him scoreless on six shots in the first game. Sarr had a big game inside, flirting with a double-double, but Carey’s post defense has advanced since then.