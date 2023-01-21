Skip to main content

Duke basketball announces starters for Miami game

Duke basketball's young lineup faces a ranked Miami squad in Durham.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Following Duke basketball's last full-week break this season, the now-unranked Blue Devils (13-5, 4-3 ACC) are back in action at noon ET Saturday (ESPN) when they welcome the No. 17 Miami Hurricanes (15-3, 6-2 ACC) to Cameron Indoor Stadium.

RELATED: Jon Scheyer's Blue Devils feeling hungry, angry

It marks this Duke team's first clash against an ACC foe that is ranked at the time of the meeting.

The Blue Devils look to bounce back from last Saturday's 72-64 loss at the now-No. 19 Clemson Tigers and improve to 10-0 at home under Jon Scheyer's command.

And for the first time in four games, the team will have the services of captain Jeremy Roach; the junior guard, who has been out with a lingering toe injury, isn't starting and will likely see limited minutes as he works his way back to 100 percent.

RELATED: Duke guard Jaylen Blakes breaks nose during practice

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Ahead of the tilt with Miami, the official stats broadcast for Duke basketball games revealed the young Blue Devil starting lineup:

  • Freshman guard Tyrese Proctor
  • Freshman forward Dariq Whitehead
  • Freshman forward Mark Mitchell
  • Freshman forward Kyle Filipowski
  • Graduate center Ryan Young

Scheyer has rolled out five different starting lineups this season, mainly due to injuries. The group on the floor for tipoff against the Hurricanes is the same as Duke's last three outings; the Blue Devils are 2-1 in that span.

RELATED: Predicted scores of every 2022-23 Duke game

Next on the Duke basketball schedule after Miami is the unranked Virginia Tech Hokies (11-7, 1-6 ACC), who play at Clemson at 6 p.m. ET Saturday before hosting the Blue Devils at 7 p.m. ET Monday (ESPN).

STREAM: fuboTV (start your free trial)

Stay tuned to Blue Devil Country for daily Duke basketball content.

Duke basketball
Basketball

Jon Scheyer updates Jeremy Roach's status again

By Matt Giles
Duke basketball
Basketball

Jaylen Blakes breaks nose during practice

By Matt Giles
Duke basketball
Basketball

JJ Redick gets passed again on all-time list

By Matt Giles
Duke basketball
NBA Blue Devils

Blue Devils threatening NBA All-Star program record

By Matt Giles
Duke basketball
Basketball

Jon Scheyer's Blue Devils feeling 'hungry, angry'

By Matt Giles
Duke basketball
Basketball

Jeremy Roach's status entering Miami game

By Matt Giles
Duke basketball
NBA Blue Devils

Mark Williams simplifies big Hornets decision

By Matt Giles
Duke basketball
Recruiting

List of every recruit holding Duke offer

By Matt Giles