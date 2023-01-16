Skip to main content

Duke basketball: Blue Devils still receiving votes

Duke basketball fell out of the AP Top 25 but remains in striking distance.
The Duke basketball squad probably didn't deserve to be in the AP Top 25 poll last week. Nevertheless, the Blue Devils hung on at No. 24. Then they beat Pitt at home on Wednesday night before losing at Clemson on Saturday, showing again that they haven't figured out their woes on the road, where they are now 1-3 this season.

RELATED: The worst shooting Duke team in 63 years?

As a result, Duke lost its ranking on Monday, marking the first time the program hasn't seen its name in the AP Top 25 since the end of the 2020-21 campaign. However, the Blue Devils (13-5, 4-3 ACC) are still receiving votes, the eighth most among the 18 teams that are unranked but got at least one vote.

So technically, Duke basketball, in its first year under Jon Scheyer, is now No. 33 in the eyes of the voters. The team began the season at No. 7.

Meanwhile, Clemson moved into the poll for the first time this season, debuting at No. 19. The Tigers are one of three ranked ACC teams; the other two are Virginia at No. 10 and Miami at No. 17.

Depending on how it all shakes out, it's conceivable that the Blue Devils could reenter the AP Top 25 next week if they win their only game this week: at home against Miami at noon ET Saturday.

RELATED: Predicted scores of every 2022-23 Duke game

Stay tuned to Blue Devil Country for daily Duke basketball content.

