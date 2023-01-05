It was never a contest from the opening tip to the end of the game. And head coach Jon Scheyer's first Duke basketball team walked off the court at PNC Arena on Wednesday night with its tail between its legs.

The considerably older NC State Wolfpack (12-4, 2-3 ACC) delivered an 84-60 blowout win and, hopefully for Duke's sake, a learning lesson for the freshman-heavy Blue Devils (11-4, 2-2 ACC), who figure to fall from No. 16 in the AP Top 25 to unranked next week.

NC State jumped out to a 15-0 lead. Duke did not score until almost eight minutes into the game. By the under-four timeout in the first half, all eight Blue Devils who had played had committed at least one turnover. The Wolfpack entered the locker room with a commanding 44-22 lead.

In the second half, not only did the momentum never shift in Duke's direction, but NC State managed to gradually build its advantage while draining one uncontested bucket after another while exploiting the Blue Devils' too-many-to-count weaknesses.

With two minutes remaining, as Scheyer was inserting a few deep reserves, the PNC patrons summed it up and rubbed it in with the following chant: "Duke, you suck!"

Meanwhile, the Blue Devils never gave the always-active official Twitter account of the Duke basketball program anything to tweet other than the halftime and final score.

Duke's loss was the program's first by more than 20 points since the 2019-20 Blue Devils suffered an 88-66 defeat at NC State almost three years ago.

Freshman power forward led Duke with 14 points. Freshman small forward Dariq Whitehead and graduate center Ryan Young were the only two other Blue Devils to reach double-digit points, finishing with 12 and 11, respectively.

The Blue Devils committed 21 turnovers, and NC State had only six; no other stats were glaring. That was the difference.

This Duke basketball squad is now 0-2 on opponents' home courts and will travel to play the unranked Boston College Eagles (8-7, 2-2 ACC) at 1 p.m. ET Saturday.

