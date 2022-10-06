At one point on Wednesday, the official Duke basketball roster showed freshman small forward Dariq Whitehead at 6-foot-8, 220 pounds, an increase of two inches and 30 pounds from his listing shortly arriving on campus in June. Later in the day, GoDuke.com changed his height to 6-foot-7 but didn't touch his weight.

Either way, it seems Whitehead, a projected one-and-done lottery pick and full-time starter for the Blue Devils once he fully recovers from a fracture in his right foot, has either grown or received his new measurements when he was still wearing a boot on his injured foot.

RELATED: Detailed observations on Dariq Whitehead's status

But Whitehead isn't the only one whose height or weight saw a bump on the roster.

Fellow five-star freshman Kyle Filipowski "grew" an inch to 7-foot, 230 pounds, giving first-year Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer the option to start two 7-footers.

The other most likely starter down low is freshman center Dereck Lively II. According to the roster update, he remains 7-foot-1 but has packed on 15 pounds and now weighs in at 230.

On the subject of 7-footers, the roster shows four now in Durham after Filipowski joined Lively's club by picking up an inch while three-star freshman Christian Reeves sprouted to 7-foot-1, 245 pounds. The fourth is Stanley Borden, a 7-foot, 240-pound sophomore walk-on.

Meanwhile, four-star rookie shooting guard Jaden Schutt gained an inch and 10 pounds to begin the season at a listed 6-foot-5, 185 pounds. And junior point guard Jeremy Roach added five pounds to appear at 6-foot-2, 180.

RELATED: Projected stat leaders for the 2022-23 Blue Devils

However, not every change marked an increase. No, Duke basketball grad senior Jacob Grandison dropped 20 pounds to 6-foot-6, 190.

Stay tuned to Blue Devil Country for daily Duke basketball content.