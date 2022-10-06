Skip to main content
Duke basketball: Considerable changes to 2022-23 roster

Duke basketball jerseys (Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports)

Duke basketball: Considerable changes to 2022-23 roster

Several Duke basketball newcomers appear to have grown by leaps and bounds.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

At one point on Wednesday, the official Duke basketball roster showed freshman small forward Dariq Whitehead at 6-foot-8, 220 pounds, an increase of two inches and 30 pounds from his listing shortly arriving on campus in June. Later in the day, GoDuke.com changed his height to 6-foot-7 but didn't touch his weight.

Either way, it seems Whitehead, a projected one-and-done lottery pick and full-time starter for the Blue Devils once he fully recovers from a fracture in his right foot, has either grown or received his new measurements when he was still wearing a boot on his injured foot.

RELATED: Detailed observations on Dariq Whitehead's status

But Whitehead isn't the only one whose height or weight saw a bump on the roster.

Fellow five-star freshman Kyle Filipowski "grew" an inch to 7-foot, 230 pounds, giving first-year Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer the option to start two 7-footers.

The other most likely starter down low is freshman center Dereck Lively II. According to the roster update, he remains 7-foot-1 but has packed on 15 pounds and now weighs in at 230.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

On the subject of 7-footers, the roster shows four now in Durham after Filipowski joined Lively's club by picking up an inch while three-star freshman Christian Reeves sprouted to 7-foot-1, 245 pounds. The fourth is Stanley Borden, a 7-foot, 240-pound sophomore walk-on.

Meanwhile, four-star rookie shooting guard Jaden Schutt gained an inch and 10 pounds to begin the season at a listed 6-foot-5, 185 pounds. And junior point guard Jeremy Roach added five pounds to appear at 6-foot-2, 180.

RELATED: Projected stat leaders for the 2022-23 Blue Devils

However, not every change marked an increase. No, Duke basketball grad senior Jacob Grandison dropped 20 pounds to 6-foot-6, 190.

Stay tuned to Blue Devil Country for daily Duke basketball content.

Duke basketball
NBA Blue Devils

Knicks employ three Blue Devils in preseason opener

By Matt Giles
Duke basketball
Recruiting

Top SC prep schedules visit to big Duke game

By Matt Giles
Duke basketball
Recruiting

Elite sharpshooter includes Duke among finalists

By Matt Giles
Duke basketball
NBA Blue Devils

Tuesday's loaded lineup of NBA Blue Devils in action

By Matt Giles
Duke basketball
Recruiting

Duke target Dylan Harper 'crashed party' in ranking

By Matt Giles
Duke basketball
NBA Blue Devils

Paolo Banchero explains struggles in Memphis

By Matt Giles
Duke basketball
Recruiting

Duke legend Grant Hill checks out future Blue Devil

By Matt Giles
Duke basketball
NBA Blue Devils

Former Blue Devil Jack White sets Nuggets record

By Matt Giles