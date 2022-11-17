It's been more than 11 weeks since Duke basketball freshman Dariq Whitehead suffered a fractured bone in his right foot during one of the team's late-summer workouts and underwent surgery.

First-year Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer is probably tired of answering the same question about Whitehead's status in his press conferences.

But consider that the 6-foot-7, 220-pound small forward arrived in Durham at No. 2 overall on the 247Sports 2022 Composite and has perimeter playmaking abilities that could instantly supercharge the Blue Devils' offense. With that in mind, it's understandable that Duke basketball fans and media members keep asking about him.

That was again the case following the team's 69-64 loss to the defending national champion Kansas Jayhawks at the State Farm Champions Classic in Indianapolis on Tuesday night. And this time, Jon Scheyer did not entirely rule out Dariq Whitehead for the next game.

"Probably not Friday," Scheyer said about the debut timeline for Whitehead, who dressed out for the Kansas game and warmed up with his teammates but did not play. "But he's progressing. And [we want to] get him just back in game shape and then playing against contact. He's only done that for one day, and he needs more time than that to work back to being himself and getting back in game shape."

The No. 7 Blue Devils (2-1, 0-0 ACC) face the unranked Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens (1-1, 0-0 CAA) at 7 p.m. ET Friday in Cameron Indoor Stadium. Then they host the Bellarmine Knights (2-1, 0-0 ASUN) at 8:30 p.m. ET Monday.

