Had the Duke basketball team played and won two games last week, chances are it would be ranked this week.

However, the Blue Devils (14-5, 5-3 ACC), who began the year at No. 7 but fell out of the AP Top 25 last week for the first time since the forgettable 2020-21 season, had only one outing on the schedule to add to their résumé: Saturday's 68-66 home win over the then-No. 17 Miami Hurricanes.

RELATED: Jon Scheyer gambles with Jeremy Roach time

Even so, Duke was the leading vote-getter among unranked squads in this week's AP poll, which came out on Monday.

The three ranked ACC teams this week are the same as last week, although the Virginia Cavaliers are the only ones from that bunch who improved their position, jumping three spots to No. 7. Meanwhile, the Hurricanes dropped from No. 17 to 20, and the Clemson Tigers fell five spots to No. 24.

This week, Jon Scheyer's first Duke basketball squad has a chance to prove that its continued prowess in the friendly confines of Cameron Indoor Stadium (10-0 at home this season) can translate to the road (1-3 on opponents' home floor).

Currently No. 8 in the ACC standings, the Blue Devils play at the unranked Virginia Tech Hokies at 7 p.m. ET Monday (ESPN), then at the unranked Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at 3 p.m. ET Saturday (ACCN).

STREAM: fuboTV (start your free trial)

Stay tuned to Blue Devil Country for daily Duke basketball content.