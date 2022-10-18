As of the release of the AP Top 25 preseason poll on Monday, the Blue Devils have now ranked inside the top 10 at least once in 27 consecutive seasons, according to a tweet from the Duke basketball program's official stats account. That's the longest active streak in the country; Kansas' 17 in a row is next on that list.

Duke, which came in at No. 7 this go-round under first-year head coach Jon Scheyer, is one of three ACC teams in the preseason poll. The other two are Virginia at No. 18 and UNC at No. 1 overall.

On that note, the Tar Heels broke a tie with their rival Blue Devils. UNC has now sat atop the preseason poll a record 10 times, once more than Duke.

The Blue Devils, with only one starter and two scholarship players returning from a 2021-22 squad that reached the Final Four but lost to UNC, hold the program's annual Countdown to Craziness celebration on Friday night.

Then they play a closed-door scrimmage on the road against Houston on Oct. 29 before hosting Fayetteville State on Nov. 2 in their lone exhibition game. Duke's regular season gets underway on Nov. 7 in a home game against Jacksonville.

Only one team in the preseason poll, No. 5 Kansas, is a definite opponent on Duke's non-conference schedule. The Blue Devils and Jayhawks square off on Nov. 15 at the Champions Classic in Indianapolis.

