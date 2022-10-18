Skip to main content
Duke basketball extends one record, loses another to Tar Heels

Duke basketball halfcourt logo (Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports)

The UNC and Duke basketball teams begin the 2022-23 campaign in the top 10.
As of the release of the AP Top 25 preseason poll on Monday, the Blue Devils have now ranked inside the top 10 at least once in 27 consecutive seasons, according to a tweet from the Duke basketball program's official stats account. That's the longest active streak in the country; Kansas' 17 in a row is next on that list.

Duke, which came in at No. 7 this go-round under first-year head coach Jon Scheyer, is one of three ACC teams in the preseason poll. The other two are Virginia at No. 18 and UNC at No. 1 overall.

On that note, the Tar Heels broke a tie with their rival Blue Devils. UNC has now sat atop the preseason poll a record 10 times, once more than Duke.

The Blue Devils, with only one starter and two scholarship players returning from a 2021-22 squad that reached the Final Four but lost to UNC, hold the program's annual Countdown to Craziness celebration on Friday night.

Then they play a closed-door scrimmage on the road against Houston on Oct. 29 before hosting Fayetteville State on Nov. 2 in their lone exhibition game. Duke's regular season gets underway on Nov. 7 in a home game against Jacksonville.

Only one team in the preseason poll, No. 5 Kansas, is a definite opponent on Duke's non-conference schedule. The Blue Devils and Jayhawks square off on Nov. 15 at the Champions Classic in Indianapolis. 

