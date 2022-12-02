Each has displayed a few encouraging stretches during big-time games. Still, thus far, neither small forward Dariq Whitehead nor 7-foot-1 center Dereck Lively II is enjoying as much individual success as they probably expected when they moved to Durham this summer as projected one-and-done Duke basketball freshmen.

But the pair of previously injured top-tier talents and the No. 17 Blue Devils (7-2, 0-0 ACC) still have a long journey ahead of them as they begin their conference slate by hosting the unranked Boston College Eagles (5-3, 0-0 ACC) at 4 p.m. ET Saturday.

Nevertheless, while first-year head coach Jon Scheyer has asked fans and media alike to be patient with the progression of both Lively and Whitehead, he noted at the team's press conference on Friday that neither he nor they are the patient types.

"Yeah, I don't think they're very patient, which is what makes them really good," Scheyer explained about the mentality of the nation's two highest-ranked newcomers coming out of high school. "I don't want them to be patient. And by the way, I'm not patient either; I have to remind myself to do that."

Lively, who arrived in Durham at No. 1 on the 247Sports 2022 Composite, missed most of the team's October practices and tune-ups while recovering from a calf injury. He didn't play in the season opener. Although he's since become a starter, he's averaging 3.8 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 1.5 blocks in only 17.8 minutes per game.

Whitehead, who boasted a No. 2 composite ranking, sustained a right foot fracture in late August, underwent surgery, and missed Duke's first three games, including the loss to the Kansas Jayhawks at the Champions Classic in Indianapolis. He's averaging 5.2 points, 1.7 boards, and 0.5 steals in only 13.7 minutes per game off the bench.

Chances are that Lively and Whitehead will see an increase in workload soon, though, after putting in extra time behind the scenes.

"They were in here earlier this morning working," Scheyer said. "They've been [working hard], especially as of late, because as you're coming back from injury, we've had to hold them back with what they can do. You're trying to get fully healthy and all that. So they've been on a mission. They were in here every day, getting extra work in."

When will Dereck Lively II and Dariq Whitehead reach the stage of more consistent production?

"I think it's only a matter of time as long as we have the approach where we're just working and going after it, which these two guys have," Scheyer added. "So I don't think any of us are patient, but we also understand this is a long season, and we've got a long way to go still."

Duke basketball's lone captain, junior point guard Jeremy Roach, expressed similar sentiments at Friday's press conference when discussing the growth of Lively and Whitehead.

"They've come in every day to work...they're coming along," Roach said. "Obviously, they're freshmen — they're young. So they've got some stuff they got to learn, for sure, but they're gonna come along...Their time is gonna come...They might want it to come right away, right away, but that's not how it works. You gotta get in your rhythm."

