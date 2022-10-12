Duke basketball freshman Dariq Whitehead may not be at full strength after undergoing surgery in late August to repair a fracture in his right foot. However, at the ACC Basketball Tipoff on Wednesday, first-year head coach Jon Scheyer said the 6-foot-7, 220-pound small forward is progressing into "the next phase of his recovery."

While Scheyer was not specific about what that next phase entails, he noted that Whitehead is now seeing some time on the floor with his teammates in practice. So there's that.

Even so, the 35-year-old head coach did not provide a firm timeline for the 18-year-old projected one-and-done lottery pick to be ready for game action. (At the time of Whitehead's injury, the program noted that he would be back "sometime in the fall.")

"We're not at a point yet to see exactly when he'll be back," Scheyer told the media at the ACC Tipoff. "But I know he's anxious to be back with these guys practicing every day."

At Duke basketball's media day two weeks ago, Whitehead was no longer wearing a protective boot on his injured foot. And he did some stretching during the 15 minutes of practice that media members were permitted to watch. But he didn't participate in any of the drills on the court that day.

Fortunately for Whitehead, the regular season is still about four weeks away.

Before the Blue Devils begin their season at home against Jacksonville on Nov. 7, they introduce themselves to fans at Countdown to Craziness on Oct. 21 and in an exhibition game at home against Fayetteville State on Nov. 2.

We'll have to wait and see if Dariq Whitehead dresses out and plays on either of those nights, not to mention the season opener or the games that follow in November.

