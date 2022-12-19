The 2022-23 Duke basketball squad will be on an opponent's floor for the first time — not counting the closed-door scrimmage at the Houston Cougars — when the No. 12 Blue Devils (10-2, 1-0 ACC) face the unranked Wake Forest Demon Deacons (8-4, 0-1 ACC) in Winston-Salem at 6:30 p.m. ET Tuesday (ACCN).

STREAM: fuboTV (start your free trial)

As a program, Duke hasn't lost a "true road game" since Jan. 18, when the 2021-22 Blue Devils fell to the Florida State Seminoles in overtime, 79-78. Then they reeled off wins in their last eight road outings, all in ACC play.

Now, entering the bout at Wake Forest, those eight straight mark the longest active road win streak among all 363 Division I teams, according to a Sunday tweet from the official account for Duke basketball stats. Next on the list are the Miami Hurricanes and Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks in a tie with seven straight apiece.

Although the Demon Deacons have struggled of late, losing three of their past four games, it's worth noting they are 6-0 at home this season. And their only matchup against a team that is currently ranked resulted in a 78-75 road win over the now-No. 22 Wisconsin Badgers as part of the ACC-Big Ten Challenge in late November.

RELATED: Predicted scores of every 2022-23 Duke game

Furthermore, unlike the Demon Deacons, who have played twice in the past five days, the Blue Devils might have some rust to shake off early after not playing in a week and a half.

Following Duke's trip to Wake Forest, the Blue Devils have 10 days off before hosting the Florida State Seminoles at 1 p.m. ET on Dec. 31. After that, they play consecutive road games: against the NC State Wolfpack on Jan. 4 and the Boston College Eagles three days later.

RELATED: Duke captain Jeremy Roach's status against Wake Forest

Stay tuned to Blue Devil Country for daily Duke basketball content.