On Saturday, the Washington Wizards hosted former two-year Duke basketball center Mark Williams for an individual pre-draft workout.

It was his fifth and final audition for an NBA franchise. Previously, he visited the Charlotte Hornets, New York Knicks, San Antonio Spurs, and Chicago Bulls.

Following the workout for the Wizards — but with onlookers still hanging around — Williams stayed on the court and warmed up his 3-point stroke. Check out the tweeted video, courtesy of Hoop District, showing the 7-foot-1, 245-pound reigning ACC Defensive Player of the Year go a respectable 11-for-20 from downtown:

Williams attempted only one shot from 3-point land for the Blue Devils last season, and it was a miss. However, the former five-star recruit from Virginia Beach, Va., went 1-for-1 beyond the arc in the Blue-White scrimmages at Countdown to Craziness in October.

Sure, his 3-point attempts in the above video are all unguarded and of the catch-and-shoot variety. But consider that those are likely the only type Williams would ever take in an NBA game.

So maybe it is a fair gauge of the damage he could eventually do from long distance at the next level. He could at least keep defenders honest.

A record-setting Duke basketball wingspan on full display

Although Mark Williams' shooting form from deep isn't exactly textbook, it's about as smooth as one could expect from a guy who has a Duke-record 7-foot-7 wingspan.

Speaking of that wingspan, the Blue Devils revealed a giant new addition to their weight room on Saturday that honors their NBA-bound giant:

The Wizards pick No. 10 at Thursday's NBA Draft. That's near where Williams appears on most mock drafts and big boards.

Stay tuned to Blue Devil Country for daily Duke basketball content.